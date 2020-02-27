High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market to Partake Significant Development During 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market

Key Players Operating in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market

Leading companies operating in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market include:

Siemens AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

PRYSMIAN GROUP

TransGrid Solutions.

ATCO LTD.

ABB

LSIS Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market: Research Scope

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market, by Technology

Line Commutated Converter (LCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market, by Type

Monopole System

Bipolar System

Back To Back

Multi Terminal System

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market, by Deployment

Overhead

Underground

Subsea

Combination

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market, by Application

Interconnecting Grids

Infeed Urban Areas

Connecting Offshore Wind

Others

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market, by Capacity

Up To 400 kV

401-800 kV

Above 800 kV

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Venezuela Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



