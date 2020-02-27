High Voltage Capacitor Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018-2025
Facto Market Insights has actively discoursed a new study titled High Voltage Capacitor Market, added to its vast online repository. The primary motive of this study is to impart vital details associated to development of the high voltage capacitor market. The assessment includes brief knowledge about market size, Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics and competitive scenario expected to transform in the near future. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.
The global high voltage capacitor market was valued at $1,779.90 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,307.10 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. High voltage (HV) capacitors are passive electronic components intended for storing charge and energy particularly in high voltage applications. High Voltage Capacitors composed of two conducting plates separated by an insulating material called the dielectric. Film capacitors are one of the high voltage capacitors made from plastic, that are used in enhanced and modern grid infrastructure to increase the electrification rate. Rise in demand for electricity across developing economies such as India, China and Brazil, is expected to lead these regions to enhance their grid infrastructure. This is a key factor that is projected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the HV capacitors market.
The high voltage capacitors are used by industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, owing to their high-temperature stability & outstanding insulation. . It is also used for different applications such as automotive industry and wear parts, chemical & process technology, medical, and others. The increasing use of high voltage capacitor in these applications is driving growth of the global high voltage capacitor. However, variability in cost of raw material such as plastic, and related high voltage hazards of the high voltage capacitors are possessing threat to the growth of the global high voltage capacitor market. Continuous advancements and innovation in the energy and power sector are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the high voltage capacitor market.
The global high voltage capacitors market is segmented based on dielectric, application, capacity, and region. In accordance with dielectric, the market can be categorized into–plastic film, ceramic, aluminum, electrolytic, and others. Based on application, the study comprises power generation, transmission, distribution, and others. Based on the capacity, the market is classified as 500-1000V, 1001-7000V, 7001-14000V, and above 14000V. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the major players analyzed in this report are General Electric, ABB Ltd., TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens AG, Arteche Group, Presco AS, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Lifasa.
High Voltage Capacitor Key Market Segments:
Global High Voltage Capacitor Market, By Dielectric
- Plastic Film
- Ceramic
- Aluminum Electrolytic
- Others
Global High Voltage Capacitor Market, By Capacity
- 500-1000V
- 1001-7000V
- 7001-14000V
- Above 14000V
Global High Voltage Capacitor Market, By Application
- Power Generation
- Transmission
- Distribution
- Others
Global High Voltage Capacitor, By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
