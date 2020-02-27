High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent sector, Facto Market Insights has evenly presented a new examination titled High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market, to its extensive online database. The research report unveil crucial dynamics related to the concerned market across diverse geographic segments, together with in-depth knowledge about the various opportunities expected to shape the future status of the high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

The high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market was valued at $6,653.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $10,884.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025. The residential segment leads in terms of high efficiency laundry liquid detergent market share and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

HE detergents are low-sudsing and quick-dispersing cleaners that are used in low water volume machines. These detergents offer versatility, high performance, and ease in washing clothes as compared to its counterparts. Moreover, they easily dissolve in water and optimize the brightness of clothes. Available in different packaging forms, high-efficiency laundry liquid detergents are majorly used in high-efficiency washing machines to remove grease and dirt from clothes.

The residential users segment dominate the global market, owing to large number of residences using high-efficiency liquid laundry detergents. In addition, surge in penetration of high-efficiency washing machines has resulted in increased demand for high-efficiency liquid laundry detergents in developing as well as developed regions. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness toward the product, extensive marketing & advertising by leading brands, shift in consumer preference toward liquid-based detergents augment the global demand for high-efficiency laundry liquid detergents.

Liquid detergents can be conveniently sold through online sales channels. Rigorous online marketing supplemented with huge options, availability of detailed information, discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms have increased the popularity of this distribution channel in the recent years. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing a significant growth in developing economies, owing to increase in internet penetration.

Segment review

The high efficiency laundry liquid detergent market is segmented into end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on end user, the high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, it is classified into independent grocery stores, supermarket & hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and online sales channels. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The key players operating in the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market include Biokleen, Church & Dwight, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Ecolab Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company, Unilever, and Venus Laboratories DBA.

High efficiency laundry liquid detergent Market Segments

By End User

Residential

• Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Independent Grocery Stores

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Departmental & Convenience Stores

• Online Sales Channels

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o South Africa

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players of High Efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Profiled in the Report

Biokleen

• Church & Dwight, Inc.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Ecolab Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• The Clorox Company.

• Unilever

• Venus Laboratories DBA

