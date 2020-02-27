Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 -AC Boilers SpA, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., General Electric

The Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Heat Recovery Steam Generator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Heat recovery steam generators transform the water into superheated steam. The highly increasing competitiveness among the different centralized electricity generation technologies and the increasing concern on environmental issues, force all the available generation technologies to improve their efficiencies, reducing the primary energy consumption. Heat recovery steam generators constitute a key element in the energy performance of electric power plants.

Top Key Players:-AC Boilers SpA, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., General Electric, John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rentech, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermax Limited

The rising demands for green and clean energy sources coupled with increasing electricity generation pressures in the urbanized areas of the world and the need to store electricity are anticipated to be the major drivers for the heat recovery steam generator market. Lack of technological awareness about the functioning of heat recovery steam generator, and the system complexity of these instruments would challenge the growth of the heat recovery steam generator market. Further, increasing projects related to the electrification of rural parts in the majority of developing economies would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the heat recovery steam generator market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Heat Recovery Steam Generator industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global heat recovery steam generator market is segmented on the basis of rated power, application, and end-user. Based on rated power, the heat recovery steam generator market is segmented into 0-60 MW, 60-100 MW, and Above 100 MW. On the basis of application, the heat recovery steam generator market is segmented into co-generation and combined cycle. Further, the heat recovery steam generator market is segmented on the basis of end-user into energy and utilities, chemical, refineries, paper and pulp, commercial, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Heat Recovery Steam Generator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Heat Recovery Steam Generator market in these regions

