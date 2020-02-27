Heat Exchangers Market Impacts Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution by Major Players during 2019-2026

Facto Market Insights has actively discoursed a new study titled heat exchangers market, added to its vast online repository. The primary motive of this study is to impart vital details associated to development of the heat exchangers market. The assessment includes brief knowledge about market size, Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics and competitive scenario expected to transform in the near future. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The global heat exchangers market accounted for $16,624.0 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $29,316.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. Heat exchangers are devices designed to transfer heat between two or more fluids and between a solid surface and fluids at different temperatures.

Heat exchangers are highly labor-intensive to produce, which is attributed to the long welding hours that are required. The different types of heat exchangers products and dimensions reduce manufacturing efficiency. This is one of the major reasons production is increasingly being shifted to developing countries owing to availability of cheap labor. Only the standard products are manufactured in developing countries as of now; however, in future, custom-made heat exchangers are anticipated to be produced in developing countries such as India, and China. However, high cost of raw materials used for manufacture of shell & tube heat exchangers is expected to inhibit the growth to some extent.

The global heat exchangers market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, material of construction, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled, microchannel, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, it is classified into chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, others. The materials of construction covered in the study include carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air-Cooled

Microchannel

Others

Chemical

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Others

By Material of Construction

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

By Region

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• UK

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Philippines

• Thailand

• Vietnam

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Kuwait

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

API Heat Transfer

• Brask, Inc.

• Danfoss A/S

• Güntner GmbH & Co. KG

• Kelvion Holding GmbH

• Koch Industries, Inc.

• Lytron Inc.

• Thermofin

• Xylem Inc

