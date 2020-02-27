GLOBAL THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS MARKET SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND & INDUSTRY OUTLOOK TO 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Third-Party Logistics Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Third-Party Logistics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Third-Party Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

Damco International

DSV

Expeditors

GEFCO

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics

Toll Holdings

Agility Logistics

Bollore Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

