GLOBAL THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS MARKET SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND & INDUSTRY OUTLOOK TO 2025

The Global Third-Party Logistics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Third-Party Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson
CJ Korea Express
Dachser
Damco International
DSV
Expeditors
GEFCO
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
J.B. Hunt Transport
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Ryder System
SNCF Logistics
Toll Holdings
Agility Logistics
Bollore Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
C2C
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Retail
Automotive
Food and Beverage
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
