Global Road Safety Market-By Solutions; By Services; By Technology (Radar and Sensor-based devices, Analytics, and Surveillance); By Regions (Americas, EMEA, and, APAC) Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

Description

Road Safety Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024Access the

PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2235653

Overview:

Road safety can be defined as a measure taken to prevent incidents on the road that could elevate the danger for road users as well as critical infrastructure along the way. Thus, technologies that enhance road safety are crucial for government bodies, taking into consideration the “cost-of-loss” resulting from the loss of life and/or infrastructural damages. Additionally, the time lost to traffic congestions due to such incidents further aggravates the concerns for civil authorities and road users alike.

Strict rules & regulations have been implemented across various cities to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Consequently, various technology vendors have been able to leverage their capabilities to enhance road safety by implementing technologies such as real-time traffic monitoring with sensors to detect speed violations, in-vehicle driver assistance, and incident detection systems in case of emergency/road accidents.

The availability of innovative technologies, including driver assistance, V2V communication, incident detection and response, and automatic number plate recognition systems, has bolstered the overall road safety ingenuities across smart city initiatives shaping up globally; thus, resulting in a huge window of opportunity for the key players in the market.

Market Analysis:

According to Infoholic Research, the global road safety market revenue is expected to reach $7.01 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 17.16% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing growth due to the increasing mobility and rise in the number of vehicles on the road. In addition, the construction of safer roads, development of infrastructure for the safety of pedestrians & cyclists, and the adoption of safer riding measures will further reduce injuries and contribute to the safety among the population.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report provides insights about major technology trends, supporting solutions & services, and application areas that govern road safety globally. The evaluation is backed with quantitative and qualitative analysis, historical data, and other supportable projections about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on vendor assessments from annual reports, whitepapers, press releases, and investor presentations along with end-user analysis for case studies. Thus, the research report serves every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, types, applications, and end-users.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to dominate the market, with US and Canada being the forefront adopters of technologies with better test facilities and rapid implementations backed with sufficient funding to implement infrastructural projects quickly compared to other regions. The EMEA region is next to the Americas with the presence of a large number of equipment manufacturers and solution providers.

The countries covered in the report are Canada, Mexico, UK, France, US, Germany, India, China, and Japan. Among these, Japan, US, and China are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to an increase in the penetration rate of connected devices and growing adoption of cloud computing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The key players operating in the road safety market include Motorola Solutions, American Traffic Solutions, Rad Data Communication, Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Swarco AG, Redflex, Thales, Tyco, Alcatel-Lucent, and Siemens AG. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

The report covers and analyzes the global road safety market. Various strategies such as joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts have been considered. In addition, partnerships are expected to increase as customers are in search of better solutions. It is likely that the number of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships will increase as well during the forecast period.

The report includes complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global road safety market with an aim to reduce time to market for products and services, reduce operational cost, improve accuracy, and operational performance. The report covers types, applications, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-road-safety-market-by-solutions-by-services-by-technology-radar-and-sensor-based-devices-analytics-and-surveillance-by-regions-americas-emea-and-apac-drivers-opportunities-restraints-trends-and-forecast-to-2024

Table of Contents

1 Industry Outlook 10

1.1 Industry Overview 10

1.2 Industry Trends 11

2 Report Outline 13

2.1 Report Scope 13

2.2 Report Summary 13

2.3 Research Methodology 14

2.4 Report Assumptions 15

3 Market Snapshot 16

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM) 16

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 17

3.3 Related Markets 18

3.4 New technology improves road safety 18

4 Market Outlook 20

4.1 Overview 20

4.2 Regulatory Bodies & Standards 22

4.3 Government Spending and Initiatives 23

5 ROAD SAFETY MARKET WITHIN THE VEHICLE 25

5.1 Overview 25

6 ROAD SAFETY MARKET OEMs PROVIDER 27

6.1 Overview 27

7 ROAD SAFETY MARKET: GOVERNMENT ROLE 28

7.1 Overview 28

7.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 28

8 Market Characteristics 30

8.1 Ecosystem 30

8.2 Market Segmentation 31

8.3 Market Dynamics 31

8.3.1 Drivers 32

8.3.1.1 Increasing mobility and associated demand for transportation systems 32

8.3.1.2 Increase in urbanization 32

8.3.1.3 Increase in road accidents/fatality rate 32

8.3.2 Restraints 33

8.3.2.1 Insufficient government funding in decentralized areas 33

8.3.2.2 Barrier to implement advanced road safety infrastructure 33

8.3.2.3 over growing population of road users 33

8.3.3 Opportunities 33

8.3.3.1 Smart city initiatives 33

8.3.3.2 Introduction of SOSmart car accident service 34

8.3.3.3 Growth in usage based car insurance 34

8.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 35

9 Trends, Roadmap and Projects 36

9.1 Market Trends & Impact 36

10 Solutions: Market Size & Analysis 38

10.1 Overview 38

10.1.1 Market Size and Analysis 38

10.2 RED LIGHT ENFORCEMENT 40

10.3 SPEED ENFORCEMENT 41

10.4 Incident Detection & communication System 41

10.5 BUS LANE COMPLIANCE 42

10.6 Automatic License Plate Recognition 43

10.7 Others (Stop Sign Enforcement, Parking, Congestion Charges etc) 44

11 Services: Market Size & Analysis 46

11.1 Overview 46

11.1.1 Market Size and Analysis 46

11.2 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 47

11.3 MANAGED SERVICES 48

12 Technology: Market Size & Analysis 50

12.1 Overview 50

12.1.1 Market Size and Analysis 50

12.2 RADAR AND SENSOR-BASED DEVICES 51

12.3 ANALYTICS 52

12.4 SURVEILLANCE 53

13 Regions: Market Size & Analysis 55

13.1 Overview 55

13.1.1 Market Size and Analysis 55

13.2 Americas 56

13.3 EMEA 57

13.4 APAC 58

13.5 Vendor Profiles 60

13.5.1 Flir Systems 60

13.5.1.1 Overview 60

13.5.1.2 Business unit 60

13.5.1.3 Geographic revenue 60

13.5.1.4 Business focus 60

13.5.1.5 SWOT analysis 61

13.5.1.6 Business strategies 62

13.5.2 Siemens AG 62

13.5.2.1 Overview 62

13.5.2.2 Business unit 62

13.5.2.3 Geographic revenue 62

13.5.2.4 Business focus 62

13.5.2.5 SWOT analysis 63

13.5.2.6 Business strategies 64

13.5.3 Kapsch AG 64

13.5.3.1 Overview 64

13.5.3.2 Business unit 64

13.5.3.3 Geographic revenue 64

13.5.3.4 Business focus 64

13.5.3.5 SWOT analysis 65

13.5.3.6 Business strategies 65

13.5.4 Thales 65

13.5.4.1 Overview 65

13.5.4.2 Business unit 65

13.5.4.3 Geographic revenue 66

13.5.4.4 Business focus 66

13.5.4.5 SWOT analysis 66

13.5.4.6 Business strategies 67

13.5.5 Motorola Solutions 67

13.5.5.1 Overview 67

13.5.5.2 Business unit 67

13.5.5.3 Geographic revenue 67

13.5.5.4 Business focus 67

13.5.5.5 SWOT analysis 68

13.5.5.6 Business strategies 69

13.5.6 3M 69

13.5.6.1 Overview 69

13.5.6.2 Business unit 69

13.5.6.3 Geographic revenue 69

13.5.6.4 Business focus 69

13.5.6.5 SWOT analysis 70

13.5.6.6 Business strategies 71

14 Global Generalist 72

14.1 Information Engineering Group, Inc. 72

14.1.1 Overview 72

14.2 Rad Data Communication 72

14.2.1 Overview 72

14.3 Tyco traffic & transportation 72

14.3.1 Overview 72

14.4 Alcatel Lucent 73

14.4.1 Overview 73

14.5 Huawei 73

14.5.1 Overview 73

14.6 ArcelorMittal 73

14.6.1 Overview 73

14.7 Redflex Holdings Limited 74

14.7.1 Overview 74

14.8 American Traffic Solutions 74

14.8.1 Overview 74

14.9 Sensys Gatso Group AB. 75

14.9.1 Overview 75

15 Companies to Watch for 76

15.1 Elsys Intelligent Devices 76

15.1.1 Overview 76

15.2 Light metrics 76

15.2.1 Overview 76

15.3 Safe drive Systems 77

15.3.1 Overview 77

16 Competitive Landscape 78

16.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis 78

Annexure 79

Acronyms 79

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2235653

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2235653

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2235653