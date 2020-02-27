Global Postal Automation System Market 2020 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Postal Automation System Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Postal Automation System market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Postal Automation System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Competitive Landscape

Trends and Opportunities

Growth of e-commerce, increasing labor costs, and rising need for automated solutions for sorting and delivery of parcels in the postal industry are providing lucrative opportunities to the postal automation system market.

Postal automation system are mainly used for governmental postal and courier, express, and parcel. Of them, governmental postal applications holds prominence accounting for significant share in the postal automation system market. However, courier, express, and parcel (CEP) applications is predicted to surpass in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Rising volume of parcels and packages to be sorted and shipped by CEP companies along with rising demand from consumers for faster delivery are some key factors behind the growth of postal automation system for CEP applications.

Parcel sorter technology segment accounted for the leading market share in 2017. Sortation systems play a key role to improve the efficiency of postal operations. Sortation systems such as parcel sorters and flat sorters are extensively used by postal companies. With rising volume of parcels postal operators are under pressure for faster delivery of parcels. To address this, postal operators are employing innovative automation technologies to withstand challenging business environments. With declining volume of traditional mail, postal operators are under pressure to improve their infrastructure to handle increasing volume of parcel mail.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Geographical Outlook

Among the key regions for postal automation system, North America is likely to account for the leading share in the overall market. Vis-à-vis market share, North America is at the fore as the region is home to key postal and CEP companies. In addition, renovation of existing postal automation systems in North America has resulted in capacity expansion of these systems, which in turn has resulted in the growth of postal automation system in the region.

However, among all, Asia Pacific postal automation system is anticipated to rise at the leading rate during the forecast period. High growth of e-commerce industry in India, China, and Japan is creating vast opportunities for players in the Asia Pacific postal automation system market.

Some of the key players in the postal automation system market are Siemens, NEC, Pitney Bowes, Fives Group, Lockheed Martin, Dematic, Eurosort System, Fluence Automation, Bowe Systec, ID Mail Systems, Planet Intelligent Systems, Toshiba, SOLYSTIC, Vanderlande, Leonard, Beumer Group, Interroll, Intelligrated, Bastian Solutions, GBI Intralogistics, Opex, and OCM SRl.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global Postal Automation System Market: Segment Analysis

Global Postal Automation System Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Postal Automation System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Postal Automation System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Postal Automation System Market:

At what CAGR, the Global Postal Automation System Market will expand from 2020 – 2026?

What will be the worth of the global Postal Automation System market by the end of 2026?

How can I get company profiles of the top ten players of the Postal Automation System Market?

What are the key growth strategies of Postal Automation System Market Players?

By End-Use, which segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Postal Automation System Market?

By Application, which segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2026?

What are the key trends in the Postal Automation System Market report?

