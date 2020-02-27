Global Electric Vehicles Components Market (Motors, Drives, Motor Control) 2020-2025

Description

Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317230

Overview:

The global electric vehicle (EV) traction motor market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing government initiatives on electric vehicle adoption, increasing focus on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and growing preference for electrification of the public fleet. Electric vehicles are equipped with an electric motor for propulsion of the vehicle. These vehicles can be classified into battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). BEV is a zero-emission vehicle that purely runs on a battery and electric traction motor without an internal combustion engine (ICE). The battery can be plugged in and recharged from an external energy source. PHEV is equipped with two propulsion modes, i.e., drive motor and internal combustion engine (ICE). When the battery is high, the vehicle runs on the drive motor and when the battery is low, the vehicle runs on ICE.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global electric vehicle traction motor market is expected to reach revenue of $XX billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period 2018–2024.

The market is segmented based on motor type, motor capacity, vehicle type, and application. In terms of motor type, the market is segmented into synchronous motor and induction motor. Based on the motor capacity, the market is segmented into Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is dominating in the global EV traction market followed by Europe. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 60% share and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure and increasing government initiatives, such as NEV policy in China. The report also covers country-wise analysis of the electric vehicle traction motor market across various regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, LG Electronics, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd., and Shuanglin Group.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global electric vehicle traction motor market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

Companies Mentioned:

Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, LG Electronics, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd., and Shuanglin Group

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-vehicles-components-market-motors-drives-motor-control

Table of Contents

1 Report Summary 10

1.1 Executive Summary 10

1.2 Scope of the Report 13

1.3 Industry Trends 13

1.4 PEST Analysis 14

2 Report Outline 15

2.1 Research Methodology 15

2.2 Report Assumptions 15

3 Market Snapshot 17

3.1 Global EV Traction Market 17

4 Market Outlook 18

4.1 Overview 18

4.2 Market Definition – Infoholic Research 18

4.3 Segmentation 19

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 19

5 Market Characteristics 21

5.1 Market Trends 21

5.2 Market Dynamics 21

5.2.1 Drivers 22

5.2.2 Government initiatives on electric vehicle adoption 22

5.2.3 Increasing focus on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure 23

5.2.4 Increasing preference for electrification of public fleet 23

5.2.5 Restraints 24

5.2.6 End-user concerns on switching to electric vehicle 24

5.2.7 Lack of awareness about potential cost benefits of electric vehicles 24

5.2.8 Opportunities 24

5.2.9 Changing urban mobility 24

5.3 DRO – Impact Analysis 24

6 Motor Type: Market Size and Analysis 26

6.1 Overview 26

6.2 Synchronous Motor 27

6.3 Induction Motor 28

7 Motor Capacity: Market Size & Analysis 29

7.1 Overview 29

7.2 7.3 ? 40 KW – < 80 KW 31

7.4 ? 80 KW 31

8 Vehicle Type: Market Size & Analysis 32

8.1 Overview 32

8.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 33

8.3 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). 33

9 Application: Market Size & Analysis 35

9.1 Overview 35

9.2 Electric Car 36

9.3 Electric Bus 36

9.4 Electric Scooter 37

10 Regions: Market Size & Analysis 38

10.1 Overview 38

10.2 Asia Pacific 39

10.2.1 Overview – Market Size and Analysis 39

10.2.2 By Country – Market Size and Analysis 41

10.2.3 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 42

10.2.4 Vehicle Type – Market Size and Analysis 43

10.3 Europe 44

10.3.1 Overview – Market Size and Analysis 44

10.3.2 By Country – Market Size and Analysis 46

10.3.3 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 47

10.3.4 Application – Market Size and Analysis 47

10.4 Americas 48

10.4.1 Overview -Market Size and Analysis 48

10.4.2 By Country – Market Size and Analysis 50

10.4.3 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 51

10.4.4 Vehicle Type – Market Size and Analysis 52

10.5 Rest of World (RoW) 53

10.5.1 Overview – Market Size and Analysis 53

10.5.2 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 54

10.5.3 Vehicle Type – Market Size and Analysis 55

11 Vendor Profiles 57

11.1 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co.,Ltd. 57

11.1.1 Overview 57

11.1.2 Key Financials 58

11.1.3 Product Offerings 59

11.1.4 Business Focus 60

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis 60

11.1.6 Business Strategy 61

11.2 BorgWarner Inc. 61

11.2.1 BorgWarner Inc. 61

11.2.2 Key Financials 63

11.2.3 Product Offerings 63

11.2.4 Business Focus 63

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis 64

11.2.6 Geographic Revenue 64

11.2.7 Business Focus 66

11.2.8 Business Strategy 66

11.3 Robert Bosch GmbH 67

11.3.1 Operating Segment Revenue 67

11.3.2 Product Offerings 68

11.3.3 Business Focus 69

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis 69

11.3.5 Geographic Revenue 70

11.3.6 Business Strategy 70

11.4 Continental AG 71

11.4.1 Overview 71

11.4.2 Product Offerings 72

11.4.3 Business Focus 72

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis 72

11.4.5 Geographic Revenue 73

11.4.6 Business Strategy 74

11.5 Siemens AG 74

11.5.1 Overview 74

11.5.2 Product Offerings 75

11.5.3 Business Units 76

11.5.4 Geographic Revenue 77

11.5.5 Business Focus 77

11.5.6 SWOT Analysis 79

11.5.7 Business Strategy 79

12 Companies to Watch for 81

12.1 Nidec Corporation 81

12.1.1 Overview 81

12.1.2 Offerings 81

12.2 LG Electronics 81

12.2.1 Overview 81

12.2.2 Offerings 82

12.3 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION 82

12.3.1 Overview 82

12.3.2 Offerings 83

12.4 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd 83

12.4.1 Overview 83

12.4.2 Offerings 83

12.5 Shuanglin Group 84

12.5.1 Overview 84

12.5.2 Offerings 84

Annexure 85

Abbreviations 85

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317230

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2317230

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2317230