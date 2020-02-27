Global Electric Vehicles Components Market (Motors, Drives, Motor Control) 2020-2025
Description
Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317230
Overview:
The global electric vehicle (EV) traction motor market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing government initiatives on electric vehicle adoption, increasing focus on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and growing preference for electrification of the public fleet. Electric vehicles are equipped with an electric motor for propulsion of the vehicle. These vehicles can be classified into battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). BEV is a zero-emission vehicle that purely runs on a battery and electric traction motor without an internal combustion engine (ICE). The battery can be plugged in and recharged from an external energy source. PHEV is equipped with two propulsion modes, i.e., drive motor and internal combustion engine (ICE). When the battery is high, the vehicle runs on the drive motor and when the battery is low, the vehicle runs on ICE.
Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:
The global electric vehicle traction motor market is expected to reach revenue of $XX billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period 2018–2024.
The market is segmented based on motor type, motor capacity, vehicle type, and application. In terms of motor type, the market is segmented into synchronous motor and induction motor. Based on the motor capacity, the market is segmented into Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region is dominating in the global EV traction market followed by Europe. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 60% share and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure and increasing government initiatives, such as NEV policy in China. The report also covers country-wise analysis of the electric vehicle traction motor market across various regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Benefits and Vendors
The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, LG Electronics, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd., and Shuanglin Group.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global electric vehicle traction motor market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.
Companies Mentioned:
Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, LG Electronics, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd., and Shuanglin Group
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-vehicles-components-market-motors-drives-motor-control
Table of Contents
1 Report Summary 10
1.1 Executive Summary 10
1.2 Scope of the Report 13
1.3 Industry Trends 13
1.4 PEST Analysis 14
2 Report Outline 15
2.1 Research Methodology 15
2.2 Report Assumptions 15
3 Market Snapshot 17
3.1 Global EV Traction Market 17
4 Market Outlook 18
4.1 Overview 18
4.2 Market Definition – Infoholic Research 18
4.3 Segmentation 19
4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 19
5 Market Characteristics 21
5.1 Market Trends 21
5.2 Market Dynamics 21
5.2.1 Drivers 22
5.2.2 Government initiatives on electric vehicle adoption 22
5.2.3 Increasing focus on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure 23
5.2.4 Increasing preference for electrification of public fleet 23
5.2.5 Restraints 24
5.2.6 End-user concerns on switching to electric vehicle 24
5.2.7 Lack of awareness about potential cost benefits of electric vehicles 24
5.2.8 Opportunities 24
5.2.9 Changing urban mobility 24
5.3 DRO – Impact Analysis 24
6 Motor Type: Market Size and Analysis 26
6.1 Overview 26
6.2 Synchronous Motor 27
6.3 Induction Motor 28
7 Motor Capacity: Market Size & Analysis 29
7.1 Overview 29
7.2 7.3 ? 40 KW – < 80 KW 31
7.4 ? 80 KW 31
8 Vehicle Type: Market Size & Analysis 32
8.1 Overview 32
8.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 33
8.3 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). 33
9 Application: Market Size & Analysis 35
9.1 Overview 35
9.2 Electric Car 36
9.3 Electric Bus 36
9.4 Electric Scooter 37
10 Regions: Market Size & Analysis 38
10.1 Overview 38
10.2 Asia Pacific 39
10.2.1 Overview – Market Size and Analysis 39
10.2.2 By Country – Market Size and Analysis 41
10.2.3 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 42
10.2.4 Vehicle Type – Market Size and Analysis 43
10.3 Europe 44
10.3.1 Overview – Market Size and Analysis 44
10.3.2 By Country – Market Size and Analysis 46
10.3.3 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 47
10.3.4 Application – Market Size and Analysis 47
10.4 Americas 48
10.4.1 Overview -Market Size and Analysis 48
10.4.2 By Country – Market Size and Analysis 50
10.4.3 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 51
10.4.4 Vehicle Type – Market Size and Analysis 52
10.5 Rest of World (RoW) 53
10.5.1 Overview – Market Size and Analysis 53
10.5.2 Motor Type – Market Size and Analysis 54
10.5.3 Vehicle Type – Market Size and Analysis 55
11 Vendor Profiles 57
11.1 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co.,Ltd. 57
11.1.1 Overview 57
11.1.2 Key Financials 58
11.1.3 Product Offerings 59
11.1.4 Business Focus 60
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis 60
11.1.6 Business Strategy 61
11.2 BorgWarner Inc. 61
11.2.1 BorgWarner Inc. 61
11.2.2 Key Financials 63
11.2.3 Product Offerings 63
11.2.4 Business Focus 63
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis 64
11.2.6 Geographic Revenue 64
11.2.7 Business Focus 66
11.2.8 Business Strategy 66
11.3 Robert Bosch GmbH 67
11.3.1 Operating Segment Revenue 67
11.3.2 Product Offerings 68
11.3.3 Business Focus 69
11.3.4 SWOT Analysis 69
11.3.5 Geographic Revenue 70
11.3.6 Business Strategy 70
11.4 Continental AG 71
11.4.1 Overview 71
11.4.2 Product Offerings 72
11.4.3 Business Focus 72
11.4.4 SWOT Analysis 72
11.4.5 Geographic Revenue 73
11.4.6 Business Strategy 74
11.5 Siemens AG 74
11.5.1 Overview 74
11.5.2 Product Offerings 75
11.5.3 Business Units 76
11.5.4 Geographic Revenue 77
11.5.5 Business Focus 77
11.5.6 SWOT Analysis 79
11.5.7 Business Strategy 79
12 Companies to Watch for 81
12.1 Nidec Corporation 81
12.1.1 Overview 81
12.1.2 Offerings 81
12.2 LG Electronics 81
12.2.1 Overview 81
12.2.2 Offerings 82
12.3 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION 82
12.3.1 Overview 82
12.3.2 Offerings 83
12.4 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd 83
12.4.1 Overview 83
12.4.2 Offerings 83
12.5 Shuanglin Group 84
12.5.1 Overview 84
12.5.2 Offerings 84
Annexure 85
Abbreviations 85
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317230
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links:
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2317230
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2317230
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- 2020-2025 Global and Regional Kudzu Root P. E. Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report - February 27, 2020
- 2020-2025 Global and Regional Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report - February 27, 2020
- 2020-2025 Global and Regional Methylphenidate Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report - February 27, 2020