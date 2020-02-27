Global Drug Eluting Stents Market 2018-2024

Description

Global Drug-eluting Stents Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast: 2018–2024

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2966862

Overview: Drug-eluting stents refer to the metal stents that have a coating of drugs such as paclitaxel, everolimus, and also antiproliferative drugs to widen the narrowed blood vessel. The first-generation DES has raised safety issues due to a higher incidence of stent thrombosis, which has further given rise to biodegradable DES to provide better treatment. The ability to release an antiproliferative drug that avoids neointimal proliferation, which reduces the incidence of stent restenosis and prevent the need of restenting. These benefits contributed to the domination of DES in 2016. However, thrombosis, along with vasomotion, is the major issue that needs to be addressed in the DES market. Drug-eluting stents find importance in cardiovascular complications as it is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, broadens the constricted blood vessels, and is useful in prolonging the life of the patient.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising aging population, growing acceptance for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries, and good reimbursement facilities are few of the factors driving the growth of the DES market. Increasing healthcare spending, rise in the number of outpatient procedures, and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are providing an opportunity for the growth of the market. However, alternatives for drug-eluting stents, lack of skilled healthcare professionals, and stringent regulatory approval process are hampering the growth of the market.

Market Analysis: The “global drug-eluting stents market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on four segments – coating type, applications, end-users, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe accounts for the largest share of the drug-eluting stents market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 60% of the market is occupied by Europe, with Germany being the major contributor to the market growth.

Coating Type Analysis: Based on the type of coating, the market is segmented into polymer-based coating and polymer-free coating drug-eluting stents. Non-biodegradable and biodegradable polymer are the two types of polymer-based coatings. Microporous surface, microstructured surface, slotted tubular surface, and nanoporous surface are the types of polymer-free coating.

Application Analysis: Based on applications, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. Approximately 90% of all percutaneous interventional surgeries use a coronary stent of all stenting procedures is done with drug-eluting stents (DES). Therefore, the majority of the market is occupied by coronary arterial intervention.

End-users Analysis: The major end-users in the drug eluting stents market are cardiology centers, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and hospitals. The advantages such as availability of surgery specialists, reduced hospital stay duration, and less charge of surgery have made ambulatory surgical centers the most preferred mode for the treatment. This has made them the largest segment among end-users.

Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Meril Life Science, Stentys SA, Cook Medical Inc., and Lepu Medical Technology. Currently, many manufacturers are outsourcing research to clinical research organizations, which is indirectly boosting the growth of the drug-eluting stents market.

Competitive Analysis: New product development, geographical expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and pricing strategies are vital undertakings of players in this space. For instance, in May 2018, MicroPort, a Chinese company, acquired the cardiac rhythm management segment of LivaNova, which has made MicroPort a prominent player in the market. In January 2017, St. Jude Medical, one of the major players in the market, was acquired by Abbott Laboratories for a total of $25 billion. In August 2018, Boston Scientific Corp. signed an agreement to acquire Veniti Inc. Recently, the prices of coronary stents in India have been slashed by around 70%, making it affordable to lower-income people. As a result, Abbott and Boston are withdrawing their most advanced products “Absorb” and “Synergy & Promous Premier”, respectively. This has helped MicroPort to establish its market easily in India with the targeted drug-eluting stents. The technology of MicroPort is proved to be no less than Abbott and other products by market leaders. This is expected to strengthen its market in India.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of drug-eluting stents in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Stakeholders:

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Johnson and Johnson

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Biotronik Inc

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-drug-eluting-stents-market-2018-2024

Table of Contents

1 Industry Outlook 9

1.1 Industry Overview 9

1.2 Total Addressable Market 11

1.3 Industry Trends 13

2 Report Outline 14

2.1 Report Scope 14

2.2 Report Summary 14

2.3 Research Methodology 15

2.4 Report Assumptions 16

3 Market Snapshot 17

3.1 Market Definition – Infoholic Research 17

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 17

3.3 Industry Trends 18

3.4 Related Markets 19

3.4.1 Cardiovascular Drugs 19

3.4.1.1 Trends of cardiovascular drugs market 19

3.4.2 Aortic Aneurysm 20

3.4.2.1 Trends of Aortic Aneurysm Market 20

3.4.3 Coronary Stents Market 21

3.4.4 Cardiovascular Diagnostics 21

4 Market Outlook 24

4.1 Reimbursement Scenario 24

4.2 Market Segmentation 27

4.3 Porter 5(Five) Forces 28

4.4 PEST Analysis 29

5 Market Characteristics 30

5.1 Market Dynamics 30

5.1.1 Drivers 30

5.1.1.1 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases 30

5.1.1.2 Increasing Aging Population 31

5.1.1.3 Growing acceptance for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries 31

5.1.2 Opportunities 32

5.1.2.1 Increase in healthcare spending 32

5.1.2.2 Increase in the number of outpatient procedures 32

5.1.2.3 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations 32

5.1.3 Restraints 33

5.1.3.1 Stringent regulations for approval process 33

5.1.3.2 Alternative treatment for the drug eluting stents 33

5.1.3.3 Lack of skilled healthcare professionals 33

5.1.3.4 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process 33

5.2 DRO – Impact Analysis 34

5.3 Key Stakeholders 35

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis 36

6.1 Overview 36

6.2 Polymer Based Coating 36

6.3 Polymer free Coating 37

7 Technology: Market Size and Analysis 38

7.1 Overview 38

7.2 Coronary Artery Diseases 39

7.3 Peripheral Artery Disease 42

8 End-users: Market Size and Analysis 43

8.1 Overview 43

8.2 Hospitals and clinics 43

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Center 45

8.4 Cardiac Centers 45

9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 46

9.1 Overview 46

9.2 North America 47

9.2.1 Overview 47

9.3 Europe 48

9.3.1 Overview 48

9.4 Asia Pacific 50

9.4.1 Overview 50

9.5 Rest of the World 51

9.5.1 Overview 51

10 Competitive Landscape 53

11 Vendors Profile 56

11.1 Abbott Laboratories 56

11.1.1 Overview 56

11.1.2 Business Unit 59

11.1.3 Geographic Presence 60

11.1.4 Business Focus 60

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis 61

11.1.6 Business Strategy 61

11.2 Boston Scientific Corp 62

11.2.1 Overview 62

11.2.2 Business Units 65

11.2.3 Geographic Presence 66

11.2.4 Business Focus 66

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis 67

11.2.6 Business Strategies 67

11.3 Biotronik, Inc 68

11.3.1 Overview 68

11.3.2 Business Focus 69

11.3.3 SWOT Analysis 70

11.3.4 Business Strategy 70

11.4 Medtronic Plc 71

11.4.1 Overview 71

11.4.2 Business Units 80

11.4.3 Geographic Presence 81

11.4.4 Business Focus 81

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis 82

11.4.6 Business Strategies 82

11.5 Johnson & Johnson 83

11.5.1 Overview 83

11.5.2 Business Units 86

11.5.3 Geographic Revenue 87

11.5.4 Business Focus 88

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis 89

11.5.6 Business Strategies 89

11.6 MicroPort Scientific Corporation 90

11.6.1 Overview 90

11.6.2 Business Units 93

11.6.3 Geographic Presence 95

11.6.4 Business Focus 95

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis 96

11.6.6 Business Strategies 96

12 Vendors Profile 98

12.1 Terumo Corp. 98

12.1.1 Overview 98

12.2 Biosensors International Group 100

12.2.1 Overview 100

12.3 Meril Life Science 101

12.3.1 Overview 101

12.4 STENTYS S.A. 101

12.4.1 Overview 101

12.5 Cook Medical Inc 102

12.5.1 Overview 102

12.6 Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd 103

12.6.1 Overview 103

13 Annexure 105

Abbreviations 105

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2966862

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2966862

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2966862