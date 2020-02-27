Global Biometric Automotive Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Biometric Automotive Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Biometric Automotive Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometric Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Biometric Automotive market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Bayometric
Iritech Inc
Marquis ID Systems
Techshino
3M Cogent Inc
Fulcrum Biometrics
Griaule Biometrics
SRI International
NEC Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Face Recognition
Iris Recognition
Fingerprint Recognition
Shape Recognition
Phonetic Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Auto Security System
Intelligent Driving
Auto Dashboard Display
Auto Intelligent Windshield
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Biometric Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Biometric Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
