Global Abrasive market | Explore New Sector In this Market!!

Market Analysis: Global Modular Trailer Market

Global modular trailer market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic 2017. Increasing popularity of self- propelled modular trailers and rising nuclear power plants projects are the factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global modular trailer market are Goldhofer, Nooteboom Trailers., Faymonville., VMT Industries Pvt. Ltd., K-Line Trailers Ltd., TII SALES Transporter Industry International Sales GmbH & Co. KG, Demarko Trailers, Tidd Ross Todd Limited, Shandong Titan Vehicle Co.,Ltd, HugeIron Tech Co., Ltd., Cometto, Pacton Trailers B.V., Broshuis Bv, Raglan Industries, Talbert Manufacturing, Inc, DOLL Fahrzeugbau AG, WABCO among others.

Global Modular Trailer Market By Type (Multi-axle, Telescopic/Extendable, Lowboy), Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Mining, Wind & Energy, Heavy Engineering), Number of Axles (2 axles, >2 axles), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Modular Trailer Market

Modular trailer can be defined as special vehicle that is used to carry a large number of cargos which are not easy to disassemble and also transport over length goods. Due to their feature of lateral stability they are used for mining operations. They are widely used in applications such as construction industry, iron and steel industry and power stations. The trailers are controlled using the computer software to create an axle line. They are meant to carry heavy loads according to their structure and brand.

Market Drivers:

Growing construction and mining industries will accelerate the market growth

Increasing prevalence for freight transportation is another factor that drives the growth of the market.

Diversification of wind energy industry to install more power generating equipment will enhance the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Increased availability of local or regional player will be obstructing the growth of the market

Lack of skilled and qualified drivers can also restrict the growth of this market





This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Modular Trailer Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, TII SALES Transporter Industry International Sales GmbH & Co. KG, launched new Tiiger Smart Duty (SD) which is a modular platform that has the ability to lift the loads up to 240 tonnes on public road as well as industrial region. Featuring a 53 degree steering angle and hydraulic pendulum axles making it light and resilient. It is suitable for carrying construction machinery, concrete girders and among others. This launch will help the company to meet their customer need and requirements

In September 2018, WABCO launched first modular braking platform for trailers improving the safely, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles at every point. It also simplifies the change between anti-lock braking system and electronic braking system that enable the trailer to work functionally and supports the modularity and standardization. This will help the company to connect their trailers with the Internet of things.

Competitive Analysis:

Global modular trailer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of modular trailer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Modular Trailer Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

