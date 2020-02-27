Genetic Analyzers Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Genetic Analyzers market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Genetic Analyzers market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Drivers and Restraints

The technological capability of genetic analyzers is one of the major factors driving the global genetic analyzers market. Genetic analyzers offer software support, which includes algorithms that can deduce the result of a sequencing strain. This assists researchers to comprehend the nature of mutation, similarities in protein translation, and the probability of duplicating a natural protein synthesis.

The use of genetic analyzers has not only assisted in research for understanding protein synthesis, but it has greatly assisted in studies for various types of cancers and consequent mutations resulting in abnormal organ growth. In addition, genetic analyzers are also used for studying virus evolution and mutations which enable scientists to monitor the transfer of virility of virus between species to humans.

Technological advancements in the sequence reading capabilities of genetic analyzers will shorten the time required to process a gene sequence. This will increase their potential to handle sudden mutations occurring spontaneously, for example the Ebola virus. The characteristics of such sequencers and the applicability of sequencing procedures universally will multiply the benefits of genetic analyzers. This will propel the growth of the genetic analyzers market.

However, the use of genetic analyzers is restricted due to certain factors. The operability of such advanced automated machines requires technical expertise leaving little room for human error. Calibration is needed among genetic analyzers; advanced genetic analyzers have a provision to set up process requirements in the form of standards. The high cost of genetic analyzers resulting in their availability in limited number in research organizations is also deterring the growth of the global genetic analyzers market.

Global Genetic Analyzers Market: Regional Outlook

At present, North America is currently the largest market for genetic analyzers and is expected to retain dominance due to the high expenditure on research and development in this region. North America is closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The increasing spending on advanced biotechnological research in China, Japan, Korea, and India will lead the Asia Pacific genetic analyzers market to reach new heights. China recently increased its annual expenditure on research, following which it is the second largest investor in research after the U.S. Therefore, research expenditures in Asia Pacific are expected to exceed Europe within few years and North America in the future to be the leader in research and development.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies that have a significant presence in the global genetic analyzers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and Applied Bio Systems Inc. among others.

