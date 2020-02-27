Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019 – 2027
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global gas-phase air filtration materials market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of small-, medium-, and large-sized players. Prominent players operating in the global gas-phase air filtration materials market are entering into partnerships for the development of highly advanced gas-phase air filtration technologies.
Key players operating in the global gas-phase air filtration materials market include:
- Filtration Group Corporation
- 3M Company
- Cummins Filtration
- American Air Filter Company, Inc.
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG
- Koch Filter
- Sogefi SpA
Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market: Research Scope
Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by Product
- Potassium-impregnated Alumina
- Coal-based Activated Carbon
- Potassium Hydroxide Incorporated Activated Carbon
- Phosphate Incorporated Activated Carbon
Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by Technology
- Packed-bed Filter
- Combination Filter
Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by End-user
- Paper & Pulp
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Food & Beverages
- Health Care
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Building & Construction
- Others (Including Health Care and Metals & Mining)
Global Gas-phase Air Filtration Materials Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
