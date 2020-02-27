Friction Fit Closure Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Friction Fit Closure Market

Market Segmentation

The friction fit closure market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end user type and on the basis of geography.

On the basis of product type, the friction fit closure market can be segmented into:-

Reclosable friction fit closure

Non-reclosable friction fit closure

On the basis of material type, the friction fit closure market can be segmented into:-

Rubber

Cork

Plastic foam

On the basis of end-user type, the friction fit closure market can be segmented into:-

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Personal care and cosmetic care industry

Healthcare industry

Chemical industry

Friction Fit Closure Market: Regional Outlook

The friction fit closure market can be segmented on the basis of geography into seven regions as North America, Western Europe, Japan, Latin America, APEJ, Eastern Europe and MEA. Asia Pacific is the maximum revenue contributor in the friction fit closure market owing to the rising demand in the food and beverage industry in the region. The countries like China and India of Asia Pacific are expected to have the high growth in the forecast period. Western Europe and North America are expected to have the rising demand in the forecast due to the technological advancements in the developed countries of the region. However, the Western Europe is expected to rise in a much demanding way than North America due to the rising demand of cosmetic and beverage industry in the region. The Latin America I also expected to drive the demand in the friction fit closure market due to the emerging economies in the countries like Mexico and Brazil.

Friction Fit Closure Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the friction fit closure market are:-

Bericap Holdings

ABA Packaging Corporation

Berlin Packaging

Airlite Plastics Corp.

Crown Packaging International Inc.

Continental Glass and Plastic Inc.

Cobra Plastics Inc.

Glass Vials Inc.

Cincinnati Container Co.

American Star Cork Co. Inc.

All American Containers Inc.

Friction Fit Closure Market: Competitive Analysis

The friction fit closure market is having the rise in the demand due to the increasing demand in the food and beverages industry in the developing regions in the global market. The manufacturers have to design the friction fit closure with the enough efficiency and error less product so that the demand in the market gets increased and the competition to the other manufacturers gets high. The increasing use of plastic type friction fit closure in the market is due to the rising demand by the manufacturers for the efficient friction fit closure market. This is due to the effective varieties of plastic like PET, PP, and PVC available in the market.

