Food Premix Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

Market Players adopting Expansion Strategies to Increase their Market Footprint

Leading players in the market are adopting key strategies such as acquisitions, mergers and new product launches, in a bid to boost their sales and increase their market footprint. In mid-2017, Prinova, a U.S. food ingredients supplier, acquired the premix operations of Lycored based at the U.K. and China. The acquisition has enhanced the premix supply capacity of Prinova over 2x times, meanwhile providing the company with a global footprint. According to Prinova’s president, Don Thorp, the acquisition will benefit their company’s already made investment in dry and liquid nutrient & flavor premix blend operations based at North America.

Montreal-based Lallemand, in the previous year, launched a new range of vitamin D premixes, called Instaferm VitaD premixes, blends of dried VitaD yeast and wheat flour for use in fine bakery products, rolls, and bread. This premix range, vitamin D2 baker’s yeast, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for use in yeast-leavened baked snacks and baking mixes, 400 International Units (I.U.s) being the maximum level.

Fact.MR’s report has identified key players supporting expansion of the global food premix market, which include Glanbia plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Lycored Ltd., and Prinova Group LLC.

