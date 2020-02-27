Fiberglass Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2027

The global Fiberglass market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fiberglass market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fiberglass market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fiberglass market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fiberglass market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiberglass market by segmenting it in terms of form of glass type – S-glass, C-glass, E-glass, ECR-glass, others; fiber type – rovings, mats, strands, fabrics; technology – layup, resin infusion molding, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, pultrusion, others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The study also provides segmentation of fiberglass market based on the applications such as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, wind energy, construction, marine, sports & leisure, pipe & tank, others. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for fiberglass in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of fiberglass for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of fiberglass has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of fiberglass. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Fiberglass Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations, ICIS, Factiva, European Cosmetics Council, The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (JSD), American Chemical Society (ACS), Chemical Watch, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Fiberglass Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global fiberglass market. Key players include Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Johns Manville, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd., among the others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global fiberglass market is segmented into:

Fiberglass Market: By Glass Type (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

S-Glass

C-Glass

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

Others

Fiberglass Market: By Fiber Type (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

Fiberglass Market: By Technology (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Layup

Resin Infusion Molding

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Others

Fiberglass Market: By Application (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipe & Tank

Others

Fiberglass Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Each market player encompassed in the Fiberglass market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fiberglass market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Fiberglass market report?

A critical study of the Fiberglass market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Fiberglass market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Fiberglass landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Fiberglass market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Fiberglass market share and why? What strategies are the Fiberglass market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Fiberglass market? What factors are negatively affecting the Fiberglass market growth? What will be the value of the global Fiberglass market by the end of 2029?

