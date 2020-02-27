Explore Motorized Valves Market Report 2020-2026 Manufacturers, End Users, Growth, Market Share And Revenue Analysis

As per a report Market-research, the Motorized Valves economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Competitive Landscape

In December 2018, Emerson acquired a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology, Advanced Engineering Valves. The acquisition enabled Emerson to provide its customers with the world’s most extensive portfolio of valves to enhance process performance & reliability.

In March 2018, Valworx introduced a new line of electric actuators named 5618a series, available for the company’s all types of valves, such as lead-free brass, stainless steel, and PVC ball valves.

The Keihin Co., Ltd

Founded in 1947 & based in Tokyo, Japan, the company provides a wide range of logistics services worldwide, and primarily offers port, sea, inland, and air cargo transport services. Some of the products offered by the company include motorized ball valves, level control valves, electric flow control valves, air operated valves, and solenoid valves.

Danfoss A/S

Founded in 1933, and headquartered in Nordborg, Denmark, the company works through four segments: Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, Danfoss Power Solutions, and Danfoss Heating. The Danfoss Group develops products and provides services used in air conditioning, controlling electric motors, cooling food, heating buildings, gas compressors, and powering mobile machinery among others.

Victaulic

Founded in 1925, and headquartered in Pennsylvania, United States, the company is a manufacturer and producer of diverse mechanical pipe joining equipment and systems. The product offering of the company includes pipe fittings, joining, flow control, and equipment modules for oil & gas, chemical, mining, power generation, military, water and wastewater treatment, commercial building, marine, and fire protection industries.

Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 and based in Missouri, U.S., the product offering of the company include storage systems, process control systems, climate technologies, power technologies industrial automation, network power, professional tools, and electric motors.

Honeywell International Inc.

Founded in 1906, and headquartered in New Jersey, Honeywell Safety Products USA, Inc. designs and manufactures wide range of protection equipment. The product offering of this company includes a wide range of eye and face protection equipment, gas detection, respiratory apparatus, alarms, shoes, gloves, and accessories.

Motorized Valves Market Dynamics

Upward Demand for Smart Valves Emerging as a Primary Trend in Market

The growing awareness about how automation can drive efficiency and reduce downtime in diverse end-user industries is accelerating the modernization of existing facilities. With industries increasingly considering implementation of automated equipment and industrial components, adoption and development of smart valves are anticipated to become a key trend in the global motorized valves market. Consequently, the diverse end-user industries could see higher deployment of motorized valves in the forthcoming years, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders.

Rising Deployment of Valve Diagnostic Functions to Enhance Plant Efficiency Promising Market Growth

Valve diagnostic functions help in improving the overall performance of the plants, by analyzing the plant efficiency, quality and safety. Motorized valves or motorized valves have been witnessing increasing traction for proper flow regulation and control of liquids and gases in pipelines. With manufacturing increasingly needing diagnostic technologies to monitor the value performance, the adoption of motorized control valves is growing, which, in turn is paving way for positive changes in the motorized valves market.

Accelerating Exploration Activities for New Sources of Oil & Gas Underpinning Gains in Motorized Valves Market

There has been a significant rise in both offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration activities to cater to the ever-expanding need for their production. Several new refineries have been built while the existing ones are undergoing renovation, which is anticipated to increase the demand for industrial valves, such as motorized valves. The growing installation of motorized valves to control, monitor and measure the oil & gas flow is fueling growth in the market.

Motorized Valves Market – Segmentation

Based on type, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Gate Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Based on application, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Oil & gas

Water and wastewater

Power generation

Mining

Chemicals

Foundries

Based on distribution channel, the motorized valves market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Indirect Sales

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the motorized valves market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to motorized valves market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Motorized valves market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Motorized valves Market Segments

Motorized valves Market Dynamics

Motorized valves Market Size

Motorized valves Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Motorized valves Market

Competition & Companies involved in Motorized valves Market

Technology in Motorized valves Market

Value Chain

Motorized valves market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) motorized valves market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) motorized valves market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) motorized valves market

CIS and Russia motorized valves market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) motorized valves market

Japan motorized valves market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) motorized valves market

The motorized valves report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with motorized valves market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on motorized valves market segments and geographies.

Motorized valves Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

