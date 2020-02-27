Explore Business Intelligence Market Report 2020-2026 Manufacturers, End Users, Growth, Market Share And Revenue Analysis

The report titled, “Global Business Intelligence Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Business Intelligence market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Business Intelligence market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Business Intelligence market, which may bode well for the global Business Intelligence market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Business Intelligence market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Business Intelligence market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

Segmentation

The report by TMR Research, segments the global business intelligence market based on different parameters. For example, depending upon the technology deployed, it divides the market into cloud based business intelligence, mobile based business intelligence, conventional business intelligence, and social media based business intelligence. The report also segments the market based on functions and deployment, end users, and geography.

Global Business Intelligence Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

A humungous pool of available data and the growing awareness about its potential in generating insights about customers’ behavior and buying patterns is the foremost stimulant of the global market for business intelligence. Another factor boosting its uptake is the clamor for high standards in corporate governance. Additionally, the swift pace of change in the business environment resulting in demand for high performance management and expansions in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is also contributing to the growth of business intelligence market. Popularity of cloud-based services, especially among small and medium sized enterprises is majorly filliping the market as well.

Countering the growth in the market is the steep capital investments and the complexity associated with cross organizational capabilities.

Global Business Intelligence Market: Trends and Opportunities

Due to the robust demand for business intelligence based on mobile and social media, there are opportunities aplenty for aspiring players to foray into the market with innovative analytics solutions. Geography-wise, the Asia-Pacific market, powered by China, is poised for robust growth in the near future due to the availability of skilled professionals at a relatively cheaper cost in the region. A sizeable proportion of the market share in Asia Pacific region is held by four global behemoths, namely Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP. Australia too is predicted to account for a substantial share in the global market for business intelligence software.

Global Business Intelligence Market: Executive Summary

The report furnishes an executive-level blueprint of the vendor landscape in the market. To that end, it also profiles the leading companies operating therein. Some such companies are Microsoft Corporation, Information Builders, Infor Global Solutions Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Adaptive Planning, Panorama Corp., Actuate Corporation, Cloud9 Analytics, Birst, IBM Corp., Google Inc., Indicee Inc., Informatica, Jaspersoft, Tableau Software, Microstrategy, Oracle Corp., Tibco Software, and SAP.

