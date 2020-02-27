Europe Western Blotting Market to Reach US$ 295.78 Mn at a CAGR of 4.5% in 2027

“The Europe western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 295.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 196.84 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing innovative technologies. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to nonexistence of skilled professionals in the region.

The western blotting kits are used to improve the library preparation for next generation sequencing systems. The next-generation sequencing has enabled higher results of the analysis for genotypic and phenotypic relations among the human populations, helping in the development of genetics information for the drug development. In various human diseases are caused or are influenced by the genetic factors which provide important information about the diseases and thus help in the discovery of a novel drug.

As the whole sequencing techniques reduced time and cost for the analyzing genetic, it also offers a reduction of time spent in the trial and error for the drug formulation. The technique offers precise ability to measure the genetic variation among humans and their biological samples. Pharmaceutical companies influence this technology to fine-tune the germline genome to stabilize which, in return, enable then to buy an insurance policy during the presentation of initial findings to the FDA for the early stage approvals. Thus, owing to these factors, it is expected that the market is likely to propel expressively during the forecast period.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to the presence of the well-established and matured companies in the country. Moreover, the country represent itself as the largest market IVD market in Europe and second largest in the world after US. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

