Ethylene Market Extracts Ethylene Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Ethylene Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Global Ethylene Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Ethylene industry. The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ethylene market by segmenting it in terms of applications and end-users. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa). The report also covers demand for individual applications and end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global ethylene market. Key players profiled in the report include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total S.A., LyondellBasell Industries, National Petrochemical Company (NPC), INEOS Group AG and others. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of ethylene for 2013 and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of ethylene is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in Mn Tons, while market revenue is in US$ Bn. Market numbers are estimated based on key application segments and end-user segments of ethylene. Market size and forecast for each major application and end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen the secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global ethylene market as:

Ethylene Market: Application Analysis

Polyethylene

Ethylene oxide

Ethylene benzene

Ethylene dichloride

Others (including vinyl acetate and alpha olefins)

Ethylene Market: End-user Analysis

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Agrochemical

Textile

Others (including soaps & detergents)

Ethylene Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

RoW (Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ethylene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ethylene , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ethylene in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Ethylene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ethylene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Ethylene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ethylene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.