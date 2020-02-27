Epoxy Sealer Market By Substrate (Concrete, Metal, Wood), By End-User (Industrial Construction, Non-Industrial Construction, Transportation, Furniture and Sports Equipment) and By Geography-Global Driver, Restraints, Trends, and Forecast To 2023

Description

Epoxy Sealer Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2023

Epoxy is one of the widely used chemicals across multiple industries. The utilization of epoxy varies from binder, filler, and sealer among others. While epoxy-based products are widely used in generic paints & coatings, the usage with wood is more direct where it enforces the wooden block by filling the pours and provide even surface for coating. In transportation, epoxy is utilized as the base coat to provide even surface for better adhesion and dispersion of coating above it.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest market for epoxy sealer with large construction sector and fast-growing transportation industry. The economies such as China and India are fueling the demand via consistently increasing the penetration of epoxy products to replace low-end substitutes. The developed regions of Western Europe and North America are expecting a relatively lower growth due to the existing high penetration and increasing substitute pressure although at a higher cost. The increasing industrialization and growing infrastructure in developing countries along with the maintenance demand from developed regions are expected to drive the consumption for the epoxy sealer market.

The study of the global epoxy sealer market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market, major players with their branding strategies, and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the competitive industry. These insights are intended to help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future growth. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global epoxy sealer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2017–2023 to reach a value of $15.48 billion by 2023. Relying on the consumption of the concrete surface, the construction segment is expected to maintain global dominance while high demand is expected to come from wooden applications. Asia Pacific is expected to increase its share in the global epoxy sealer market with high demand coming from developing countries of China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines among others.

The supply market for epoxy sealer is expected to remain competitive. The international players are looking for ways to be closer to the developing markets and are investing in the regions or focusing on cementing ties with the regional stakeholders. Few of the prominent players in the global epoxy sealer market are Evonik, Axalta Coating System Inc., Arkema, and Sherwin-Williams.

Report Scope:

• Substrate Types

o Concrete

o Metal

o Wood

• End-users

o Industrial Construction

o Non-industrial Construction

o Transportation

o Furniture & Sports Equipment

o Others (such as Medical Equipment)

• Regions

o Asia Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o Rest of the World

• Industry outlook: market trends and drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Companies Mentioned:

Evonik, Axalta Coating System Inc., Arkema, and Sherwin-Williams

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary 12

1.1 Asia Pacific Sustains Dominance in Epoxy Sealer Market 12

1.2 Improving and Increasing Urban Population Accommodation Creates a Surge via the Residential Industry 13

2 Market Positioning 14

2.1 Industry Snapshot 14

2.1.1 Market Overview 14

2.1.2 Key Trends 14

2.2 Related Markets 15

3 Market Outlook 16

3.1 Overview 16

3.2 Value Chain Analysis 17

3.3 PESTLE 18

3.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 19

3.5 Patent Analysis 19

4 Market Characteristics 21

4.1 Market Segmentation 21

4.2 Market Dynamics 22

4.2.1 Drivers 23

4.2.1.1 Increasing purchasing power boosting affordability 23

4.2.1.2 Technological advancements are creating new opportunities 23

4.2.2 Restraints 23

4.2.2.1 Lack of awareness about benefit of the sealers 23

4.2.2.2 High initial cost limits the market potential 23

4.2.3 Opportunities 23

4.2.3.1 Regulatory changes are driving the industry growth 23

4.2.3.2 Large potential markets in the global construction, automotive and wood sectors 24

4.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 24

5 Substrate: Market Size & Analysis 25

5.1 Overview 25

5.2 Concrete 26

5.3 Metal 27

5.4 Wood 29

6 End-user: Market Size & Analysis 31

6.1 Overview 31

6.2 Industrial Construction 33

6.3 Non-industrial Construction 34

6.4 Transportation 36

6.5 Furniture & Sports Equipment 37

7 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 39

7.1 Overview 39

7.2 Asia Pacific 40

7.2.1 Asia Pacific Market, By Countries 40

7.2.2 Asia Pacific Market, By Substrate 42

7.2.3 Asia Pacific Market, By End-user 43

7.3 Europe 45

7.3.1 Europe Market, By Countries 45

7.3.2 Europe Market, By Substrate 46

7.3.3 Europe Market, By End-user 48

7.4 North America 49

7.4.1 North America Market, By Country 49

7.4.2 North America Market, By Substrate 51

7.4.3 North America Market, By End-user 52

7.5 Rest of the World 54

7.5.1 Rest of the World, By Region 54

7.5.2 Rest OF the World Market, By Substrate 55

7.5.3 Rest of the World Market, By End-user 56

8 Companies to Watch for 59

8.1 AXALTA expansion of its Epoxy coating product line 59

9 Competitive Landscape 60

9.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis 60

9.2 Market Landscape 61

9.2.1 Mergers, Acquisitions & Joint Ventures 61

9.2.2 Expansion 62

9.2.3 Exhibition & Product Launch 62

9.2.4 Agreement & Partnership 63

9.2.5 Awards & Recognition 64

10 Company Profiles 65

10.1 Vendor Profiles 65

10.1.1 Evonik Industries AG 65

10.1.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 71

10.1.3 Sika AG 75

10.1.4 Arkema 80

10.1.5 Sherwin-William Inc. 86

(Overview, business units, geographic revenues, product profile, recent developments, business focus, SWOT analysis, and business strategies have been covered for all the vendors)

10.2 Customer Profile 92

10.2.1 ACS Group 92

10.2.2 VINCI Corporation 96

10.2.3 CEMEX 100

10.2.4 PCL Construction 104

10.2.5 Skanska 106

(Overview, business units, geographic revenues, business focus, SWOT analysis, and business strategies have been covered for all the customers)

11 Expert’s Views 115

12 Annexure 116

12.1 Report Scope 116

12.2 Market Definition 116

12.3 Research Methodology 116

12.3.1 Data Collation & In-house Estimation 117

12.3.2 Market Triangulation 117

12.3.3 Forecasting 118

12.4 Study Declaration 119

12.5 Report Assumptions 119

12.6 Stakeholders 119

Annexure 121

Acronyms 121

