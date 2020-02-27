Electrophoresis Technology market to Maintain Healthy Growth By 2028

The global electrophoresis market should grow from $2.0 billion in 2018 to reach $2.7 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The study encompasses major technologies of electrophoresis and the various product segments for each technology. The role of electrophoresis as an analytical separation method for both nucleic acid and protein molecules was examined. The major end-user applications for both GE and CE were also included within the scope of this study.

BCC Research analyzes the impact of the two major electrophoresis techniques on biological molecular separation, determines their current market status, examines their future potential, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The latest research findings in different industry areas are presented.

BCC Research presents the industry competitiveness for electrophoresis, technological descriptions and issues, applications, market factors, market potential, and revenue forecast projections from 2017 through 2023. Global revenue projections for the electrophoresis market have been developed by the two major technologies and by product segments for every technology. Revenue projections by end-user applications have been included.

BCC Research also examined the electrophoresis industry by regions and conducted an in-depth study on the competitive landscape for every product segment and the corresponding market share analysis for every technology.

Report Includes:

– 37 data tables and 22 additional tables

– Industry analysis of the electrophoresis technology, as a standardized analytical separation method

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Segmentation of the electrophoresis technology by type, separation technique, end use, application industry and geographical region

– Discussion of current market dynamics and future market potential for both gel electrophoresis (GE) and capillary electrophoresis (CE) technologies

– Coverage of electrophoresis techniques and technologies used in academia, government research laboratories, and the biopharmaceutical, environmental, chemical, forensics, and food industries

– Evaluation of the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall capillary electrophoresis technology segment

– Competitive landscape for every product segment and the corresponding market share analysis for every technology

– Descriptive study of electrophoresis manufacturers and life sciences research companies along with their corporate profiles

– Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Agilent Technologies, Biotec Fischer GmbH, Helena Laboratories, The Gel Company and Sebia, Inc.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Electrophoresis has been the method of choice for several decades to physically separate macromolecules, such as nucleic acid fragments, RNA (ribonucleic acid), and proteins, according to their charge and molecular size. GE and CE technology segments represent widely implemented and powerful analytical separation methods. GE separates macromolecules using a gel-like matrix and has extended the range of geometries available to researchers. GE can be performed both in one-dimensional (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) modes. CE deploys a liquid separation technique using narrow bore, fused, silica capillaries to fractionate molecules. The growing concept of microfluidics is revitalizing CE

technology, as the latter is very amenable to microfabrication techniques. BCC Research was interested in examining the impact of lab-on-a-chip electrophoresis on the overall CE technology segment.

Although electrophoresis is a standardized technique, there have been considerable technology advances because of its ever-expanding research applications. Hence, we were interested in monitoring the current state of the industry and the related technology trends. Among the major GE techniques, the polyacrylamide gel (2D PAGE) technique has received immense attention, fueled by the growing field of proteomics. 2D PAGE has a high resolving power to separate posttranslational protein entities. There have been significant technology developments in different product segments, such as informatics and gel imaging. BCC Research was particularly interested in investigating PAGE techniques

for protein electrophoresis.

BCC Research was also interested in examining end-users’ perspectives in various industrial applications that use electrophoresis. Despite the advent of several alternative analytical technologies for separation, electrophoresis is likely to continue to serve as a complementary technology for separating biologically important macromolecules. BCC Research was thus interested in gaining a complete understanding of the various electrophoresis technologies, major forces governing the product segments, and a comprehensive study of competitive structures.