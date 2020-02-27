Electronic Power Steering Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2026

The Electronic Power Steering Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Electronic Power Steering Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Electronic Power Steering market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Electronic Power Steering Market:

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen Group, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Global, JTEKT Corporation, SHOWA Corporation, thyssenkrupp Presta AG, Mando Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Co. Ltd….

The automotive electric power steering (EPS) market is expected to project a CAGR of over 19.5%, during the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Scope of the Report

Electric power steering (EPS) uses an electric motor, instead of a pump, to steer the wheel. The usage of the pump continually places a load on the engine, in turn affecting the fuel consumption and performance of the vehicle

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand for high-end or luxury vehicles, the rising stringency of emission and fuel economy norms, and the growing demand for and sales of electric vehicles across the world. However, a rise in vehicle recalls, owing to malfunctioning of sensors or other components, may hinder the growth of the market.

Electric systems are significantly fuel efficient, due to the absence of belt-driven hydraulic or manual pumps, which run constantly, whether assistance is required or not. EPS provides fuel savings as high as 0.4 l for every 100 km, along with a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 7 g/km.

Among regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive EPS market. Asia-Pacific EPS market is primarily being driven by growing vehicle production and sales, rapid electrification of vehicles, growing demand for and sale of electric vehicles, rising stringency of emission norms, and increasing disposable income of consumers, which, in turn, are increasing the demand for luxury vehicles, owing to growing preference for safety and comfort.

The Electronic Power Steering market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Electronic Power Steering Market on the basis of Types are:

Column Assist EPS

Single-Pinion Assist EPS

Dual-Pinion Assist EPS

Rack Assist EPS

On The basis Of Application, the Global Electronic Power Steering Market is

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Regions Are covered By Electronic Power Steering Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

