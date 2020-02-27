Disclosure Management Market Development by Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Certent, SAP AG, Workiva, OCR Services, Anaqua, IRIS Business Services, Corefiling, DataTracks, Synthesis Technology and Lucent

A disclosure management software enables the organizations to graphically create and update the XBRL (Extensible Business Reporting Language) tagged submissions to a regulatory authority. The software further enables a flexible as well as collaborative disclosure processes across all the teams in order to facilitate a compliant and auditable workflow. The system enables time efficiency and mitigates the risk of error it is projected to witness a significant traction in the future years. The software is also known to considerably reduce the cost with the help of a visual interface that is owned by finance companies, which enables streamlining of the collection, evaluation and approvals and plummet manual effort.

The “Global Disclosure Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Disclosure management industry with a focus on the global Disclosure management market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global disclosure management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, enterprise and geography. The global disclosure management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies profiled in Disclosure Management Market:

1. Certent

2. SAP AG

3. Workiva

4. OCR SERVICES

5. ANAQUA

6. IRIS BUSINESS SERVICES

7. COREFILING

8. DATATRACKS

9. SYNTHESIS TECHNOLOGY

10. LUCANET

The disclosure management market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Disclosure management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

