Database Security Market by 2027- Growth By Application, Industry Vertical and Top Players like IBM, Oracle, Mcafee, Trustwave, HEXATIER, Fortinet, CA Technologies, Symantec, Protegrity and Thales e-security

Exponentially increasing penetration of connected devices has raised the instances of data generation, which in response have increased the population of database worldwide. The database over the period has become a very critical asset of businesses as through these databases the companies proactively derive the knowledge for smart decision making. At the same time, the cyber world has also raised the concern for almost every aspect related to the data. The ability of the companies like IBM and Microsoft to provide the solutions for database security has encouraged various other software security companies to enter the database security market. The trend is therefore expected to significantly drive the growth of the database security market in the coming years.

The “Global Database Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Database Security industry with a focus on the global Database Security market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Database Security market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, business function, end-user and geography. The global Database Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies profiled in Database Security Market:

1. IBM CORPORATION

2. Orcale

3. Mcafee

4. trustwave

5. HEXATIER

6. Fortinet

7. CA Technologies

8. Symantec

9. Protegrity

10. Thales e-security

The Database Security market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Database Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

