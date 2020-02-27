Data Science Platform Market Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Data Science Platform market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Data Science Platform market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Trends

The main driving force in the global market for data science platform is organizations’ need for processes facilitating simpler use of data to uncover actionable insights to grow their businesses. This is turn has been necessitated by the swift uptake of public cloud, artificial intelligence, Internet of things (IoT) applications, machine learning, etc. Further, progress in big data technologies and massive growth in data have also fostered growth in the market.

On the other hand, factors that are countering the global market for data science platform are dearth of reliability on data science among enterprises and government rules and regulations.

Global Data Science Platform Market: Market Potential

Very recently, in March 2017, global internet giant Google acquired data science platform Kaggle. Together, the two companies will nurture a thriving community of machine learning developers and data scientists, providing them direct access to sophisticated cloud machine learning environment. More than 800,000 users make up the Kaggle community that range from companies such as Facebook to entities like NASA. They use the platform to crowdsource data analysis through competitions. They dole out prize money to the user that generates the best data models.

Depending upon business functions, the global market for data science can be classified into marketing, logistics, sales, risk, operations, customer support, and human resources. Of these, the logistics segment is predicted to acquire maximum market share in the upcoming years by expanding at a breakneck pace.

End-use industries that are quickly adopting data science platforms are transportation and logistics, information and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, energy and utilities, etc.

A data science platform can be installed either on-premise or on-demand. Among the two, the on-demand segment is forecasted to witness greater demand in the next couple of years because of the low cost of operation, ease of deployment, and improved scalability and integration.

Global Data Science Platform Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a key region as it is home to important market players and a copious number of organizations who have been at the forefront of adopting new technologies. In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is will likely overtake all other regions in terms of growth rate because of increasing Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), policy support for greater digitalization, smart city initiatives of different governments, and swift pace of industrialization. The fast-expanding developing economies in China, India, Australia, and New Zealand are mainly driving the market in the region.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Competitive Analysis

Prominent names competing in the global data science platform market, listed in the report are Domino Data Lab, IBM, Wolfram, Microsoft Corporation, DataRobot Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Sense Inc., Dataiku, Alteryx, Inc., and Continuum Analytics, Inc.

