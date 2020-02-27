Cosmetic Colorants Market By Type (Dyes, Pigments), By Application and By Geography-Global Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast To 2023

Description

Cosmetic Colorant Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The cosmetic colorant is a central product of many cosmetic products. In cosmetics, colorants are mainly classified into two varieties, i.e., dyes and pigments. Dyes and pigments are significantly being used in the cosmetic industry as they provide the real color needed in various cosmetic products.

Research Methodology

The cosmetic colorant market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Cosmetic colorants are widely used for make-up, skin care, hair care, personal hygiene, and fragrance. The pigments are insoluble colorants, which remain in the form of solid particles or crystals while using. Pigments are mainly divided into organic and inorganic pigments. Organic pigments are made of carbons and other molecules such as lakes, toners, and true pigments. Also, organic pigment colors are brighter than inorganic pigments. Inorganic pigments that are popular among consumers include ultramarine, chromium, iron oxides, etc. White pigments such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are used in almost all cosmetics. Inorganic pigments are more opaque and resistant to solvents. Generally, pigments are used to achieve a perfect color shade in the products.

Asia Pacific is the largest cosmetic colorant market globally, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in cosmetic manufacturers is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the cosmetic colorants market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the cosmetic colorant market are BASF SE, LANXESS, Huntsman Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Clariant.

Types:

o Dyes

o Pigments

End-users:

o Facial Make-up

o Lip Products

o Eye Make-up

o Nail Products

o Hair Color Products

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned:

BASF SE, LANXESS, Huntsman Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Clariant.

Table of Contents

Contents

1 Report Outline 11

1.1 Introduction 11

1.2 Report Scope 11

1.3 Market Definition 12

1.4 Research Methodology 12

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-house Estimation 12

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 13

1.4.3 Forecasting 14

1.5 Study Declaration 15

1.6 Report Assumptions 15

1.7 Stakeholders 15

2 Executive Summary 17

2.1 The market will experience acceleration from developing countries 17

2.2 Lip products market is expected to ascend further 18

3 Market Positioning 19

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Cosmetic ingredients Materials 19

3.1.1 Market Overview 19

3.1.2 Major Trends 19

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 20

3.3 Related Markets 20

4 Market Outlook 22

4.1 Overview 22

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 23

4.3 PESTLE 24

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 27

4.5 Patent Analysis 28

5 Market Characteristics 30

5.1 Market Segmentation 30

5.2 Market Dynamics 31

5.2.1 Drivers 32

5.2.1.1 Emerging Asian countries 32

5.2.1.2 Comprehensive solutions for increasing cosmetic product portfolio 32

5.2.2 Restraints 32

5.2.2.1 Manufacturing natural functional products 32

5.2.2.2 Stringent regulations on cosmetic colorants 32

5.2.3 Opportunities 33

5.2.3.1 Growing use of enhanced cosmetic pigments 33

5.2.3.2 Increasing investment on innovative cosmetic color 33

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 33

6 By type: Market Size & Analysis 35

6.1 Overview 35

6.2 Pigments 37

6.3 Dyes 39

6.4 Vendor Profiles 41

6.4.1 BASF SE 41

6.4.2 LANXESS 48

6.4.3 Huntsman Corporation 53

6.4.4 Clariant 58

6.4.5 Merck KGaA 65

(Overview, business units, geographic revenues, product profile, recent developments, business focus, SWOT analysis, and business strategy have been covered for all the vendors)

7 End-user: Market Size & Analysis 71

7.1 Overview 71

7.2 Facial make-up 73

7.3 Lip products 75

7.4 Eye make-up 77

7.5 Nail products 79

7.6 Hair color products 81

7.7 Customers Profile 83

7.7.1 L’Oreal 83

7.7.2 New Avon LLC 87

7.7.3 REVLON 90

7.7.4 Unilever 94

7.7.5 Procter and Gamble 97

(Overview, business units, geographic revenues, product profile, SWOT analysis, and business strategy have been covered for all the customers)

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 100

8.1 Overview 100

8.2 Asia Pacific 102

8.3 Europe 107

8.4 North America 112

8.5 Rest of the World 117

(Market segmentation for geography, material type, and end-user have been covered for all the regions)

9 Companies to Watch for 123

9.1.1 Neelikon 123

9.1.1.1 Overview 123

9.2 Expansion of its product line 123

9.2.1 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited 124

9.2.1.1 Overview 124

9.3 Increasing investment in R&D 124

10 Competitive Landscape 126

10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis 126

10.2 Market Landscape 127

10.2.1 Mergers, Acquisitions & Joint Ventures 127

10.2.2 Expansion 128

10.2.3 Exhibition & Product Launch 129

10.2.4 Restructuring & Repositioning 129

10.2.5 Awards & Recognition 129

10.2.6 Others 130

11 Expert’s Views 131

Annexure 132

? Acronyms 132

