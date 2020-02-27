Connected Enterprise Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Connected Enterprise market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Connected Enterprise market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

growth dynamics of the market and its key segments in the present-day scenario. Vast projections regarding the growth prospects of the market and its segments across key regional market and on a global front are also included. Projections are based on intensive analysis of factors such as trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, regulatory aspects, level of competition, inputs from industry experts, and industry-best analytical techniques.

Global Connected Enterprise Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globally, a continuously rising number of forward-thinking enterprises are recognizing the potential of a connected ecosystem and increasing investment required to move from a conventional IT infrastructure to a completely connected one. In the next few years, this trend will lead to a significant rise in demand for connected enterprise solutions and services, allowing the market significant growth opportunities across a number of regional markets. Across the industrial sector, the intense competition faced even by the most reputed and established companies will be a factor compelling enterprises to move to a connected ecosystem to gain optimal results in terms of productivity, effectively, and cost-competitiveness.

As the number of connected and smart data points increase in enterprises, owing to the increasing integration of mobile computing devices in internal enterprise networks, trends such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD), and geographically dispersed workplaces, the need for effective solutions to bring all these data points together in one unified and secure network will continue to rise. These factors will also significantly drive the global connected enterprise market in the next few years.

Global Connected Enterprise Market: Geographical Outlook

Presently, the high cost involved in the implementation of a connected enterprise ecosystem and the shift from conventional to an advanced IT infrastructure have mostly restricted the market to developed economies. However, the adoption is seen rising at a highly encouraging pace across many developed economies across regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Over the report’s forecast period, the market will gain a substantial share in its revenue from sales and services across emerging economies with a strengthening enterprise sector. Presently, however, North America accounts for the leading share in the global market, followed by Europe.

Global Connected Enterprise Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key vendors operating in the highly competitive market profiled in the report are Rockwell Automation, Inc., PTC, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Accelerite, and Verizon Communications, Inc. Apart from these established players, several regional and domestic players also account for a sizeable share in the global market owing to economic and custom-made products.

