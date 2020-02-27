Compound Management Market to Reach US$ 691.41 Mn at a CAGR of 14.2% in 2027

“The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020-2027.”

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several government funding for drug discovery, collaboration between companies for use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of drug discovery. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising growth in biobanking segment.

Company Profiles

Tecan Trading AGHamilton Company

TTP Labtech

Frontier Scientific Services

Biosero Inc.

Evotec

Icagen, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

BioAscent

Rising Drug Discovery Activity

Development of the drug is a complicated, long, and costly process, embedded with a high degree of improbability that a drug will succeed. Various advanced techniques are used to check the drug discovery processes. High Throughput Screening (HTS) is used in drug discovery for the screening of a large number of compounds with a biological target. The data on activity against the target is collected for a representative sample of compounds selected from an extensive library.

Drug discovery aims to relate the operation of a compound to its chemical structure and therefore is used to identify more active compounds.

The process of drug development in areas such as chemical development, high-throughput screening, formulation development, drug delivery, and assay development is being sought when it truly adds value. Such rising drug discovery activity is expected to create a demand for compound management around the world.

Developing Biopharmaceutical Industries

In recent years, the biopharmaceutical industry is developing at an extraordinarily rapid speed. Manufacturers are confronting to the various healthcare difficulties through the latest medicines, progressing digitalization, therapy forms, and continuously changing the management. According to a survey report published by Torreya Economical Model 2017, the pharmaceutical industry is 30% larger than its previous estimations till 2017 and contributes to one of the top five sectors increasing global economic value. As per the statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), the population around the globe is rising by 1.2% per annum, leading to growth in population in the elderly class

