Automotive Semiconductors Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The global Automotive Semiconductors market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Semiconductors market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Semiconductors market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Semiconductors market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Semiconductors market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

On Semiconductor

Robert Bosch

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Melexis

Toshiba Corp

Sensata Technologies Holding

Fuji Electric

Murata

TDK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Components

Processors

Analog ICs

Discrete Power Devices

Sensors

Memory Devices

Lightning Devices

Other

Type II

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Semiconductors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Semiconductors market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

