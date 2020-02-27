Automotive Piston Rings Market Research Report and Outlook by 2019 – 2027
Key players operating in global automotive piston rings market
The global automotive piston rings market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive piston rings market are:
- Federal Mogul Corporation
- MAHLE GmbH
- Grover Corporation
- Anhui Huan Xin Group Co., Ltd.
- Samkrg Pistons & Rings
- India Pistons & Rings Ltd.
- Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
- Hunan ZhengYuanDongli Parts Co., Ltd.
- ASIMCO
- TPR CO., LTD.
- RIKEN CORPORATION
- NIPPON PISTON RING Co., Ltd.
- IP Rings Ltd.
- Omega Pistons
- Samkrg Pistons & Rings
- Grant Piston Rings
Global Automotive Piston Rings Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Piston Rings Market, by Vehicle Type
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Piston Rings Market, by Type
- Compression Rings
- Scraper Rings (Wiper Ring)
- Oil Control Rings
Global Automotive Piston Rings Market, by Material
- Cast Iron
- Stainless Steel
Global Automotive Piston Rings Market, by Engine Type
- Two-Stroke
- Four-Stroke
Global Automotive Piston Rings Market, by Sales Channel
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Piston Rings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
