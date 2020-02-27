Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019-2025
In 2018, the market size of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Fare Collection (AFC) .
This report studies the global market size of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automated Fare Collection (AFC) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market, the following companies are covered:
Cubic Systems
Omron Corporation
Thales Group
Advance Cards Systems
Atos SE
Fare Logistics
LG Corporation
NXP Semiconductor
Samsung SDS
Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Breakdown Data by Type
Farebox
Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)
Validator
Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Breakdown Data by Application
Off-Board
On-Board
Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
