Asteroids Mining Market climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales According to New Research Report
With vital information and researched data, Facto Market Insights has diligently structured this research study titled Asteroid Mining Market highlighting the global asteroid mining. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Furthermore, readers would be provided section wise detailing concerning product catalogue, applications and end-user contributions during the stated forecast period.
Asteroids mining is anticipated to enable the extraction of rich resources of the asteroids in the space. It is being developed by a variety of companies, which is leading to the enlarged scope of the business over the coming years. For instance, European nation’s Luxembourg hopes to be the global leader in the emerging race to mine resources in the outer space. Luxembourg is investing 25 million euros in a privately owned company, Planetary Resources. This is an asteroid mining startup, which is expected to launch its first commercial asteroid prospecting mission by 2020. In addition, China is planning to develop nuclear-powered space shuttles by 2040, which will have the ability to mine resources from asteroids and build solar power plants in space in the near future.
The asteroid mining market is gaining traction, owing to the availability of abundant resources in the space such as precious metals, fuel and other natural resources which influences its growth positively. In addition, the rise in the R&D, investments by key players to install space mining methods is expected to drive the space mining market size in the coming years.
The global asteroid mining market is analyzed by phase, asteroid type, application, and region. Based on phase, the market is divided into spacecraft design, launch, and operation. By asteroid type, the market is classified into Type C, Type S, Type M, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into construction, resource harvesting, 3D printing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players operating in the global asteroid mining market are Asteroid mining Company, Bradford, iSpace, Kleos Space S.A, Planetary Resources, SpaceFab.US, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Offworld, and Virgin Galactic.
These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.
Asteroid Mining Market Segmentations:
By Phase
Spacecraft Design
Launch
Operation
By Asteroid Type
Type C
Type S
Type M
Others
By Application
Construction
Resource Harvesting
3D Printing
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Russia
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
