Asteroids Mining Market climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales According to New Research Report

Asteroids mining is anticipated to enable the extraction of rich resources of the asteroids in the space. It is being developed by a variety of companies, which is leading to the enlarged scope of the business over the coming years. For instance, European nation’s Luxembourg hopes to be the global leader in the emerging race to mine resources in the outer space. Luxembourg is investing 25 million euros in a privately owned company, Planetary Resources. This is an asteroid mining startup, which is expected to launch its first commercial asteroid prospecting mission by 2020. In addition, China is planning to develop nuclear-powered space shuttles by 2040, which will have the ability to mine resources from asteroids and build solar power plants in space in the near future.

The asteroid mining market is gaining traction, owing to the availability of abundant resources in the space such as precious metals, fuel and other natural resources which influences its growth positively. In addition, the rise in the R&D, investments by key players to install space mining methods is expected to drive the space mining market size in the coming years.

The global asteroid mining market is analyzed by phase, asteroid type, application, and region. Based on phase, the market is divided into spacecraft design, launch, and operation. By asteroid type, the market is classified into Type C, Type S, Type M, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into construction, resource harvesting, 3D printing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global asteroid mining market are Asteroid mining Company, Bradford, iSpace, Kleos Space S.A, Planetary Resources, SpaceFab.US, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Offworld, and Virgin Galactic.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Asteroid Mining Market Segmentations:

By Phase

Spacecraft Design

Launch

Operation

By Asteroid Type

Type C

Type S

Type M

Others

By Application

Construction

Resource Harvesting

3D Printing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

