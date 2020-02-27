Asset Integrity Management Services Market Overview, E-Commerce, Forecast And Analysis

The global asset integrity management service market accounted to US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 37.92 Bn by 2027.

North America led the global asset integrity management service market in 2018, while the asset integrity management market players are anticipated to witness a lucrative market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. North America is expected to remain the largest regional provider of new unconventional onshore oil production capacity. According to the American Society of Civil Engineer (ASCE), around 240,000 water-main breaks per year occur in the US and similar is the case for aging power generation equipment. In the oil & gas industry, the majority of maintenance projects in mature oil fields are initiated by aging infrastructure. The APAC region mostly comprises of the developing countries that includes China, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. China is well known as manufacturing center for numerous industries such as aerospace, oil & gas and electronics, whose production activities demands for extensive energy and power. In order to maintain the productivity and life-span of these assets, the local regulatory bodies and agencies across the region are taking numerous initiative that have significantly contributed to the growth of the overall market.

Worldwide Asset Integrity Management Services Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Asset Integrity Management Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Asset Integrity Management Services market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Asset Integrity Management Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Asset Integrity Management Services players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Asset Integrity Management Services Market Players:

Aker Solutions Bureau Veritas SA Cybernetix SA DNV GL AS Flour Corporation Intertek Group Plc. John Wood Group Plc. Oceaneering International, Inc. Rosen Group SGS AS

An exclusive Asset Integrity Management Services market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Asset Integrity Management Services market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Asset Integrity Management Services market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Asset Integrity Management Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Asset Integrity Management Services market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

