Asia Pacific Western Blotting Market to Reach US$ 210.92 Mn at a CAGR of 5.9% in 2027

“The Asia Pacific western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 210.92 Mn in 2027 from US$ 128.20 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing number of initiatives by private and government bodies. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to Systemic risks of genetically modified crops in the region.

Western blot is the primary analytical tool to assess the molecular function in basic cell biology research, drug discovery, and pathology. There has been a significant improvement in the technical aspect of western blot, which has led to increased efficiency, reproducibility, and ease of use. For example, Takara Bio Inc. offers Western BLoT Immuno Booster that contains components, which enhance antigen-antibody interactions.

The product is used in a wide variety of immunoassays, including Western blotting and ELISA that helps to increase the final detection sensitivity. Moreover, it is used to obtain the highest possible detection signal for Western blotting also in combination with the Western BLoT HRP Substrate Series for HRP chemiluminescence. Thus, the significant advantage provided by the automated western blot system will contribute to the growth of the western blot market.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rising biotechnologies industry across the nations such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. Moreover, the rising investments in the sector is likely to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

