Asia Pacific Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market 2027 By Type, Disease Indication, Technology, End User and Country

“The Asia Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to reach US$ 2,570.37 Mn in 2027 from US$ 878.28 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020-2027.”

The key factors responsible for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are rising burden of genetic diseases among infants, increasing fertility rates and developing healthcare scenario with rising awareness among populace regarding the benefits of prenatal testing. On the other hand, use of digital microfluidics in newborn testing is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years.

Burden of Genetic Diseases in India

Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb. The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence. The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality. There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants. Moreover, these diseases are also responsible for infant mortality across the globe.

Five most common genetic diseases in India affecting the new born are Beta-Thalassemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Hemophilia A. Sickle cell anemia is inherited blood disorder and is most common among African, Arabian and Indian population. The Indian pediatrics estimated that every year approximately 9,000-10,000 new born suffer from β-thalassemia. Furthermore, in 2011, India reported 14,718 cases with bleeding diseases and 11,586 patients with hemophilia A.

Development of Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases

Genetic diseases are, in most cases, are chronic, devastating and life threatening, which often requires extensive and specialized treatments. Moreover, these diseases results in some form of disability, which may get extremely severe sometimes. These genetic diseases place a huge psychological, physical, and socioeconomic burden on patients as well as their families. The most common rare diseases are hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle-cell anemia, auto-immune diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and others. Approximately 80% of rare diseases have identified to be of genetic origin and hence have an impact on children.

The government of India (GOI) had constituted committees with the aim of framing a ‘national policy on treatment of 17 rare diseases.

Type Insights

The Asia Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, based on the type was segmented into screening and diagnostics. In 2018, the screening segment held a largest market share of the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, by type. Moreover, the same segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR over the coming years owing to the factors such as increasing number of pregnant females adopting prenatal screening, increased mandatory regulations for newborn screening tests and others. Moreover, screens are the first line tests that pregnant women and newborn undergoes that also adds up to the major share of the market and its dominance in the Asia Pacific market.

