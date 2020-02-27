Air Quality Control Systems Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018-2026
Facto Market Insights has actively discoursed a new study titled Air Quality Control Systems Market, added to its vast online repository. The primary motive of this study is to impart vital details associated to development of the air quality control systems market. The assessment includes brief knowledge about market size, Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics and competitive scenario expected to transform in the near future. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.
The global air quality control systems market was valued at $94,697.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $144,091.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Air quality is a vital aspect that needs to be conserved for both indoors and outdoors. The contaminated and harmful pollutants can result in adverse health effects. The industries such as cement manufacturing, chemical processing, power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas, agriculture and others, produce pollutants that require air quality control systems to control emission of gaseous pollutants in the atmosphere.
The key factor that drives the growth of global air quality control systems market is the demand for air filtration systems from the increasing medical and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, surge in awareness about the effects of air pollution on health and well-being of the population is propelling the demand for air quality control systems. Moreover, rules and regulations such as the Environmental Protection Law and the Vehicle Air Pollution Control Act, imposed by several governments for controlling emission & air pollution for environment protection are projected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market. On the contrary, the high initial investments and operating costs of the systems are anticipated to restrain the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Indoor
• Ambient
BY POLLUTANT TYPE
- Gas
• VOC
• Dust
• Others
BY END-USER INDUSTRY
- Powertrain Management
• Energy & Power
• Mining
• Agriculture
• Semiconductor
• Medical & Pharma
• Commercial & Residential,
• Transportation
• Others
BY APPLICATION
- Tunnels
• Air Terminals
• Underground Garages
• Public Transportation Stations
• Air Pollution Control
• Automobile
• Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
KEY PLAYERS
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
• Daikin Industries Ltd.
• Donaldson Company, Inc.
• ELEX AG
• GE Power
• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
• HAMON Group
• MANN+HUMMEL Intern. GmbH & Co. KG
• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS)
• Thermax Ltd
