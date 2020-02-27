Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymers market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2028

The global market for acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) polymers should grow from $711 million in 2018 to $949 million by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The global ASA polymers market has significant scope because of its wide range of applications, easy availability and rising demand from varied industries such as automotive, packaging, building and construction and others. The report has been segmented based on application, end-users and chemistry. Applications, and end-user applications of ASA polymers market are also covered at length. The major geography covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of World (RoW). Furthermore, a country specific breakdown of the ASA polymers Market is also included in the report. The study covers the global ASA polymers market irrespective of the included countries. Countries were included mainly on the basis of total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, Korea and India. Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values based on statistical analysis.

Estimated values used are based on market players total revenues at the manufacturing level and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statements of ASA polymers market players, annual sales of market players and average cost of ASA were considered to estimate the market. ASA industry players as well as manufacturers are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.

The report on the ASA polymers market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end-user analysis, and evaluates the ASA polymers market by application, end-user industry, chemistry and geography. The major companies are profiled in the report; profiles include a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share.

Report Includes:

– 46 data tables and 22 additional tables

– An overview of global market for acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) polymers, identification of new technologies and discussion of their potential applications

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– A look at the factors that are responsible for the rising demand for ASA in adhesives, paints and other water-based emulsion industries

– Information on production of ASA polymers by grafted acrylic ester elastomer and discussion of their significant properties such as toughness, rigidity and thermal stability

– An analysis of patents issued to various companies for related technologies and processes

– Insight into government regulations in the U.S., EU, APAC and other regions

– Company profiles of the leading market players, including BASF, West Michigan Compounding LLC, Sitraplas GMBH, Nippon A &L Inc., Chi Mei Corp. and LG Chemicals

Summary

The global acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period. It is expected that the market will generate a revenue of $REDACTED million by 2023 ascompared to $REDACTED million in 2018. ASA is manufactured by the introduction of grafted acrylic ester elastomer during co polymerization reaction between styrene and acrylonitrile. It is an alternative of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). ASA is widely accepted by various industries because of itsproperties such as high toughness, chemical resistance, thermal stability, and better resistance toweather.

It is expected that the ASA market will experience significant growth during the forecast period. Its better properties over other thermoplastic material such as ABS, have resulted in ASA polymers being increasingly adopted in automotive, building and construction and other end-user industries.

Additionally, it is also penetrating other domains such as consumer electronics and home appliances, packaging and sports accessories. Compared to other materials, ASA has significant properties such as heat and aging resistance, high surface finish, high tensile strength, and resistance to chemicals; these properties are augmenting the application of ASA especially in the automotive sector. In a vehicle, ASA is used in manufacturing the instrument panel, interior parts, lighting, hoods, electrical parts and others.

Increasing automotive sales across the world are further increasing the market of ASA. The U.S., China, Germany, the U.K., Japan, India, France and South Korea are major automotive markets and are expected to significantly impact that ASA market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, approximately REDACTED million vehicles were sold in 2017 as compared to REDACTED million in 2016 globally. China is a major automotive market with about REDACTED million vehicles sold in 2017.

Despite the advantageous properties of the ASA, there are some disadvantages that may restrict the growth of ASA polymers market. ASA melts with other thermoplastics such as polystyrenes, polyolefins and nylons. It is, however, moderately resistive toward concentrated acids and chlorinated hydrocarbons. Additionally, ASA generates toxic smoke when burned. Although these factors exist, ASAs increasing application in various domains offer significant opportunity for market growth. For example, ASA is finding opportunities as a material for 3D printing. In May 2018, Filamentive launched ASA filament for 3D printing. ASA is utilized as a 3D printing material because of its high strength, little warp and ability to resist UV light.

Apart from the automotive industry, ASA is used in various other applications. Some major applications are home appliances, decorative items, toys, sheets, pipes, building materials, electrical parts, and fencing and deck construction materials. The ASA market has been segmented by end-user industry as automotive, consumer electronic and home appliances, sport and leisure, building and construction and packaging. Automotive accounts for the largest market share with REDACTED% of the market in 2018 contributing $REDACTED million. Additionally, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment and will grow ata CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period. The automotive segment is expected to reach $REDACTED million in 2023. Moreover, consumer electronics and home appliances have the significant growth at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period. The market for consumer electronics and home appliances is expected to reach $REDACTED million in 2023 from $REDACTED million in 2018.