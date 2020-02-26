White Oil Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the White Oil market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the White Oil market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This White Oil market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The White Oil market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

Opportunities and Threats

The increasing use of white oil in adhesives, food, textile, and agriculture industries will stimulate growth of the global white oil market. As these end users are slated to expand further in the forthcoming years, accelerated pace of gains is on cards for the white oil market. It is also expected to gain from the availability of various commercial grades of products such as technical, medicinal, pharmaceutical, or food categories.

White oil is a colorless, tasteless, and an odorless substance. It is characterized by brilliant hydrophobicity and acts as a high-performing softener, releasing agent, and lubricant. While the market will benefit from the increasing awareness about its features and benefits of white oil, stringent regulations curtailing production and consumption of white oil will continue to be a hindrance, especially across developed nations.

Global White Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the market has been witnessing lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific and the trend is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period. The growth witnessed by the white oil market in Asia Pacific will be on account of growth witnessed in personal care, agriculture, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives industries. The market will witness high demand in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and other nations in Southeast Asia.

North America will also emerge as a strong market for white oil owing to the presence of the leading enterprises in the region. As these companies product development to gain competitive advantage, they will positively influence the overall market’s trajectory.

Global White Oil Market: Vendor Landscape

The global white oil market has a highly fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of several large players and a large number of small- and medium-scale companies. Prominent market players are focusing on gaining stronger foothold by strengthening their distribution network, product launches, and implemented other marketing strategies. These practices, coupled with the entry of new players, are expected to intensify the competition prevailing in the market further.

Some of the prominent names operating in the global white oil market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Sonneborn, Inc., British Petroleum, Petro-Canada, Seojin Chemical Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell N.V., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Sasol, Nynas AB, and Renkert Oil, Inc.

All the players running in the global White Oil market are elaborated thoroughly in the White Oil market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

