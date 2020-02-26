Viscosity Reducing Agent Market End-users Analysis 2019-2025

Global Viscosity Reducing Agent Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Viscosity Reducing Agent industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Viscosity Reducing Agent as well as some small players.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Halliburton

NuGenTec

Ecolab

Pflaumer Brothers

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

Qflo

Lubrizol Specialty Products

Concophilips

NuGeneration Technologies

Pon Pure Chemicals

Tianjin Hero-Land S&T Development

Shandong Shenyu Mechanical Manufacture

Changzhou Jiahua Chemical

Guangzhou Print Area Technology

Srivilas Hydrotech

Rajukesh Industries

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

GE(Baker Hughes)

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

DESHI

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polymers Type

Surfactants Type

Dispersants Type

Additives Type

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Cement and Construction

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Food

Others

