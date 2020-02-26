Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market to 2027 – Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts

Unmanned surface vehicles are boats used for commercial activities or defense applications. These vehicles operate on the surface of the water without a crew. USVs are analogous to drones used in the aerospace industry. A rise in sea exploration activities and demand for maritime security has boosted the production of unmanned surface vehicles in recent years. Increasing research activities and strategic collaborations in the unmanned surface vehicle market are also seen during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

5G International Inc.

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

ECA GROUP

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3 ASV

MARITIME TACTICAL SYSTEMS, Inc. (MARTAC)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SeaRobotics Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Textron Systems

MARKET DYNAMICS

The unmanned surface vehicle market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising need for ocean data mapping and water quality monitoring. Also, increased defense budgets and the need for maritime security are expected to further the market growth. However, low-cost alternatives like unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) are likely to negatively influence the growth of the unmanned surface vehicle market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological developments and advancements in design create promising growth prospects for the market players in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of unmanned surface vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, mode of operation, end user, and geography. The global unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading unmanned surface vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global unmanned surface vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of operation, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as surface and sub-surface. On the basis of the mode of operation, the market is segmented as autonomous surface vehicle and remotely operated surface vehicle. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and defense.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global unmanned surface vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The unmanned surface vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting unmanned surface vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the unmanned surface vehicle market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the unmanned surface vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from unmanned surface vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for unmanned surface vehicle in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the unmanned surface vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key unmanned surface vehicle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

