Tourism Vehicle Rental Market 2020: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

The tourism industry is proliferating with government support, combined with increasing per capita income. The vehicle rental is on the rise with the growing tourism sector and a growing preference of consumers towards self-driven rental. Additionally, easy accessibility and interactive platforms by market players for ready rent are pushing the consumers during the forecast period.

The tourism vehicle rental market is projected to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growth of the tourism sector coupled with an increased focus of government towards roadway construction. Moreover, the growing inclination of tourists and consumers towards rental system further promotes market growth. However, underdeveloped infrastructure for car rental may hurt the growth of the tourism vehicle rental market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, mobile-based services are likely to create significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The “Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tourism vehicle rental market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, booking mode, end user, and geography. The global tourism vehicle rental market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tourism vehicle rental market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global tourism vehicle rental market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, booking mode, and end user. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as economy and luxury. On the basis of the booking mode, the market is segmented as online and offline. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as self-driven and rental agencies.



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tourism vehicle rental market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tourism vehicle rental market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting tourism vehicle rental market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the tourism vehicle rental market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the tourism vehicle rental market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from tourism vehicle rental market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for tourism vehicle rental in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tourism vehicle rental market.

The report also includes the profiles of key tourism vehicle rental companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

