Thermally Conductive Plastics Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Thermally Conductive Plastics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Thermally Conductive Plastics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global thermally conductive plastics market by segmenting it in terms of type and applications. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for thermally conductive plastics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also covers demand for individual type, and applications in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global thermally conductive plastics market. Key players in the thermally conductive plastics market include Celanese Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM), Poly One Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., SABIC Group, Exxon Mobil Corporation, E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company, Arkema Group, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of thermally conductive plastics for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of thermally conductive plastics has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, form and applications segments of thermally conductive plastics market. Market size and forecast for each major type, and applications have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations, 4m Associations, and European Union. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, type, and applications across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global thermally conductive plastics market as follows

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market: By Type

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

Others (PEEK, PEKK)?

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market: By Application

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



