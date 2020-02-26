Thailand Cable Management System Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

In this report, the Thailand Cable Management System market is valued at USD 51.92 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 88.41 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in Thailand market include

Legrand SA

Niedax Group

Schneider-Electric

HellermannTyton

Eaton

Thomas & Betts

Hua Wei Industrial

Oglaend System Group

UNIVOLT





On the basis of product, the Cable Management System market is primarily split into

Metallic

Non-metallic





On the basis on the type, this report covers

Cable Trays and Ladders

Cable Raceway

Cable Trunking

Cable Conduits

Cable Connectors and Glands

Cable Chain

Others





On the basis on the application, this report covers

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview 1

1.1 Cable Management System Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Cable Management System Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Thailand Cable Management System Market by Product Material 2

1.2.1Thailand Cable Management System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Comparison by Product Material (2013-2025) 2

1.2.2 Thailand Cable Management System Revenue (Million USD) Market Share by Product in 2017 4

1.2.3 Metallic 4

1.2.4 Non-metallic 5

1.3Thailand Cable Management System Market by Type 6

1.3.1 Cable Trays and Ladders 10

1.3.2 Cable Raceway 11

1.3.3 Cable Trunking 12

1.3.4 Cable Conduits 13

1.3.5 Cable Connectors and Glands 14

1.3.6 Cable Chain 15

1.3.7 Other Types (Reels, Cable Tires, etc.) 16

1.4 Thailand Cable Management System Market by Application 16

1.4.1 IT and Telecom 20

1.4.2 Manufacturing 21

1.4.3 Energy & Utility 22

1.4.4 Oil and Gas 23

1.4.5 Mining 24

1.4.6 Other Applications 25

1.5 Cable Management System Development History and Outlook 26

1.5.1 Cable Management System Development History and Status 26

1.5.2 Cable Management System Development Outlook 26

Chapter Two: Thailand Cable Management System Competition Analysis by Players 28

2.1 Thailand Cable Management System Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2016-2018) 28

2.2 Competitive Status 30

Chapter Three: Thailand Cable Management System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 31

3.1 Legrand 31

3.1.1 Company Profile 31

3.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 32

3.1.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 32

3.1.4 Contact Information 34

3.2 Niedax 34

3.2.1 Company Profile 34

3.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 35

3.2.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 36

3.2.4 Contact Information 38

3.3 Schneider-electric 38

3.3.1 Company Profile 38

3.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 39

3.3.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 39

3.3.4 Contact Information 41

3.4 HellermannTyton 41

3.4.1 Company Profile 41

3.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 42

3.4.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 43

3.4.4 Contact Information 45

3.5 Eaton 45

3.5.1 Company Profile 45

3.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 45

3.5.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 46

3.5.4 Contact Information 48

3.6 Thomas & Betts 48

3.6.1 Company Profile 48

3.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 49

3.6.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 49

3.6.4 Contact Information 51

3.7 Hua Wei Industrial 51

3.7.1 Company Profile 51

3.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 52

3.7.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 52

3.7.4 Contact Information 54

3.8 Oglaend System 54

3.8.1 Company Profile 54

3.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 55

3.8.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 56

3.8.4 Contact Information 58

3.9 Dietzel 58

3.9.1 Company Profile 58

3.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 59

3.9.3 Profit, Cost, Gross Margin and Revenue 59

3.9.4 Contact Information 61

Chapter Four: Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Product Material (2013-2018) 62

4.1 Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Product Material (2013-2018) 62

4.2 Metallic Development in Thailand 64

4.3 Non-metallic Development in Thailand 65

Chapter Five: Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Type (2013-2018) 66

5.1 Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Type (2013-2018) 66

5.2 Cable Trays and Ladders Development in Thailand 69

5.3 Cable Raceway Development in Thailand 70

5.4 Cable Trunking Development in Thailand 71

5.5 Cable Conduits Development in Thailand 72

5.6 Cable Connectors and Glands Development in Thailand 73

5.7 Cable Chain Development in Thailand 74

5.8 Other Types Development in Thailand 75

Chapter Six: Cable Management System Market Dynamics 76

6.1 Cable Management System Market Opportunities 76

6.2 Cable Management System Challenge and Risk 76

6.2.1 Competition from Opponents 76

6.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy 79

6.3 Cable Management System Standards 80

Chapter Seven: Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 82

7.1 Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 82

7.2 IT and Telecom Development in Thailand 84

7.3 Manufacturing Development in Thailand 85

7.4 Energy & Utility Development in Thailand 86

7.5 Oil and Gas Development in Thailand 87

7.6 Mining Development in Thailand 88

7.7 Other Applications Development in Thailand 89

Chapter Eight: Thailand Cable Management System Market Forecast by Type and Application (2018-2025) 90

8.1 Thailand Cable Management System Market Size (Million USD) by Type (2018-2025) 90

8.2 Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Type (2018-2025) 91

8.3 Thailand Cable Management System Market Size by Application (2018-2025) 93

Chapter Nine: Research Finding /Conclusion 95

Chapter Ten: Methodology and Data Source 97

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach 97

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design 97

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation 98

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 99

10.2 Data Source 100

10.2.1 Secondary Sources 100

10.2.2 Primary Sources 101

10.3 Author List 102

10.4 Disclaimer 103

