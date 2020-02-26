Textile Auxiliaries Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2029

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Textile Auxiliaries industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Textile Auxiliaries as well as some small players.

Increasing demand for textile auxiliaries is directly impacting the growth of the textile auxiliaries market. The textile chemicals market in Asia Pacific is set to witness robust growth during the forecast period. China and India are expected to spearhead the growth in demand for textile auxiliaries in the region.

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use

The apparel segment is anticipated to register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. The apparel segment accounted for a significant market value share of 50% in 2016. This segment is expected to dominate the global textile auxiliaries market over the forecast period. In terms of volume consumption, the digital printing segment is expected register a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Toxic waste production and stringent environmental regulations may inhibit the growth of the textile auxiliaries market

Man-made fibres such as polyester and synthetic materials are some of the major applications for textile auxiliaries. These are not easily bio-degradable and contain toxic substances. Also, significant material waste is produced during various stages of manufacture such as cutting and trimming. These pose a serious threat to environmental sustainability. Various governments across the world have imposed environmental regulations and set up stringent quality standards for technical textile products. These regulations may hinder market growth of textile auxiliaries during the forecast period.

