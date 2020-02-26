Spare Part Logistics Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Spare Part Logistics Market

TMR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market's analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

That Company is predicted to control the market concerning market share? The best way Have evolving administration and regulatory policies? That Use of this key word is predicted to create the revenue? At the Moment, Which would be the most trends in the sector that is Spare Part Logistics ? The best way Are marketplace players currently adjusting into the prices of materials that are essential?

Key Players Operating in Global Spare Part Logistics Market

The global spare part logistics market includes several international and regional market players across the globe. These players are adopting different strategies, such as geographical expansions, product portfolio expansion, etc., to enhance their market share.

In August 2019, FedEx announced additional investment, around $450 Mn in Memphis Hub Investment for boosting modernization and expansion of project, Memphis Hub is a development project initiated by FedEx Express during March 2018.

In April 2019, CEVA Logistics launched a new Xiamen block train service from China to Europe. It is multimodal (Sea-Rail) Transportation mode anticipated to reduce transportation time by approximately 10 days.

In August 2018, Ceva Logistics announced entering into a technological partnership with IBM & Maersk through TradeLens, a solution based on block chain technology to increase transparency level in supply chain services

Some of the key players operating in the global spare part logistics market are:

CEVA Logistics

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

United Parcel Service of America

Kerry Logistics Network Limited.

Deutsche Post AG

Ryder System

Logwin AG

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

Global Spare Part Logistics Market: Research Scope

Global Spare Part Logistics Market, by Type

Inland

Air

Ocean

Global Spare Part Logistics Market, by End-user

Automotive

Industrial

Others (electronics, aerospace, etc.)

The report on the global spare part logistics market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

