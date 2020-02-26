Social Media Marketing Platform Market to 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Geography

The social media marketing is a form of digital marketing which provides the user with a host of opportunities to advertise and promote their product and services using social media handle. Facebook, twitter, and YouTube are examples of some of the most engaging social media platforms. Social media marketing platforms, along with data analytics tools, enables companies to track the progress, success, and engagement of customers with their businesses. With the help of these marketing platforms, companies, or businesses can target the right audience and expand their customer base.

The report aims to provide an overview of social media marketing platform market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global social media marketing platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading social media marketing platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1.Awario

2.Hootsuite Inc.

3.HubSpot, Inc.

4.Meltwater

5.Salesforce

6.Sprinklr Inc.

7.Sprout Social, Inc.

8.Wrike, Inc.

9.YouScan

10.Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The social media marketing platform market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing trend of social media among users and increasing success of digital advertising. Moreover, growing need for improving customer shopping experience is expected to drive the growth of the social media marketing platform market. However, the lack of skilled professionals hampers the growth of the social media marketing platform market. Nonetheless, small and medium enterprises in the developing countries offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the social media marketing platform market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global social media marketing platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented as cloud based and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical, is classified as BFSI, food & beverages, IT & telecommunications, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global social media marketing platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The social media marketing platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

