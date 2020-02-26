Smart Transportation Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities to 2027 – Cubic, Indra Sistemas S.A., IBM, Cisco Systems, Alstom, General Electric, Thales, TomTom International, LG CNS Corporation, Xerox

Smart Transportation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Smart transportation or intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an innovative transportation structure that aims to provide new services for traffic and transport management systems. Smart transportation enables several users to be more organized, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. This system is applicable in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management. The increasing adoption of smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure and also the demand of integrated security and safety system for improving public safety will drive the smart transportation market in future.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the requirement of a huge investment for replacing the existing infrastructure with the smart technological system. However, the increasing adoption of smart phones in developing countries create new opportunities in the market of smart transportation in the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart Transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart Transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Transportation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cubic

Indra Sistemas S.A.

IBM

Cisco Systems

Alstom SA

General Electric Company

Thales Group

TomTom International B.V.

LG CNS Corporation

Xerox

The “Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Transportation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Transportation market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Smart Transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Transportation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Smart Transportation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Transportation market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Smart Transportation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Smart Transportation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Smart Transportation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Smart Transportation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

