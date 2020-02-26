Smart Mining Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

The global Smart Mining market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Mining market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smart Mining market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Mining market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Mining market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

By Automated Equipment

Driller & Breaker

Load Haul Dump

Mining Excavator

Robotic Truck

Other Automated Equipment

By Component

Hardware

Intelligent System

RFID Tag and Sensor

Other Hardware

Solution

Data & Operation Management Software

Analytics Solution

Connectivity Platform

Other Solution

Service

Engineering & Maintenance Service

Consulting Service

Product Training Service

Implementation & Integration Service

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Key Companies

ABB Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Joy Global Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Outotec Oyj

Cisco Systems Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Each market player encompassed in the Smart Mining market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Mining market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

